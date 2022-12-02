Read full article on original website
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
WNDU
Visit Nappanee Challenge underway
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - You can win money and prizes just by completing fun challenges. It’s all part of the Visit Nappanee Challenge. Participating downtown businesses are offering fun challenges for guests. Once you complete a challenge, you’ll post a picture on social media with #NappaneeChallenge, and then tag...
abc57.com
Free pancake breakfast, photos with Santa at Ivy Tech South Bend December 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart is hosting a free pancake breakfast on Saturday at its South Bend campus. The breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to noon. During the breakfast, kids can enjoy crafts and visit with Santa, who will be at the event for photo opportunities.
abc57.com
Local pottery shop to host Stranger-Things themed painting event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Stranger Things fans take notice, The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery is set to host a Paint-Your-Own-Demogorgan Bowl event on Friday. The painting tutorial runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $35 per person to participate. Attendees will be given a Stranger Things "Demogorgan...
abc57.com
South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for child...
abc57.com
Santa's Elficers Food Drive accepting donations through December 19
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend FOP Lodge #36 is hosting a food drive to support families in need this holiday season as part of its Santa's Elficers program. Donations for the drive can be dropped off at a number of locations through December 19. Donations can be dropped...
abc57.com
Indiana Black Expo to host Christmas charity dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is set to host the eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas dinner event for charity. The dinner will be held on Dec. 18 inside the Roosevelt Gym. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local children's charities. Those...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank restarts food services
After an autopsy was conducted, police say there is no evidence that suggests foul play contributed to the victim’s death. Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
abc57.com
Ironworks Ice Rink schedule released
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department released the skating schedule for the new Ironworks Ice Rink near downtown. While guests can pay at the counter, it's recommended to reserve a spot ahead of time to guarantee a slot. Guests can choose from a number of sessions:. Mondays...
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
WWMT
"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"
We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
22 WSBT
Oh snap! The Gingerbread Jamboree has houses on display
You'll wish you could eat these houses at the Middlebury Then and Now Gingerbread Jamboree. Houses are already submitted for judging, but you can still view them now until Sunday, December 4 at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 Bristol Ave. Saturday they'll be open from 10-3 p.m. and 5-6...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Cheeto loves being petted and won't turn your hands orange
He's a Pit Bull terrier mix who's 2 years old. Cheeto came into the shelter as a stray at the beginning of November. He'll probably not get much bigger as he's already 70 lbs. Lindsey Cuellar, the manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs.
max983.net
Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen
Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
abc57.com
New South Bend charter school to focus on project-based learning, career paths
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County partnered with Success Academy to launch a new public charter school focused on project-based learning. The headquarters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County on East Sample Street in South Bend will be expanding and undergoing renovations to soon home a brand-new public charter school opening in the fall of 2023.
abc57.com
Unity Gardens holds holiday market, local Christmas shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Unity Gardens is encouraging you to do your Christmas shopping locally this year!. “We want to have like a sustainable, local holiday season,” says Micah Niespodziany, Event Coordinator at Unity Gardens. “We try to do things in a way that is environmentally sound, that we do things that are beneficial for everyone included, we’re here for our community and trying to build our community.”
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
