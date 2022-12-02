Read full article on original website
Dane County awards $55,000 in Racial Equity and Social Justice grants to six local agencies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six local agencies are set to receive grants aimed to address systemic racial inequalities, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday. The Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion Partners and Equity (PIE) Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grants will address health, education, employment and criminal justice.
WisDOT reminds drivers of safe driving tips ahead of winter weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter approaching, officials are warning residents of dangerous seasonal driving conditions. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering tips to drivers ahead of snow, sleet and ice this winter season. WisDOT reported more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin last winter.
Madison College invites the public to celebrate Hmong New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community spent their Saturday celebrating the Hmong New Year!. The technical college hosted a free event at their Traux Campus, where the public could watch cultural dance, buy from Hmong-owned vendors and spend time together as a community. Community engagement coordinator Masaya Xiong...
MPD cancels Silver Alert for Madison woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert Sunday morning after locating a Madison woman. MPD issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a 62-year-old woman who was last seen on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The alert was canceled at around...
Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Ahead of their 25th Christmas Concert, Madison Area Concert Handbell members shared it’s the group’s dedication to improving that has kept up their prestige for so long. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Volunteers with the...
Rain & Snow Chances Today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kind of an up and down start to December in the first few days and it looks like the first full week will continue that trend. A couple of weak disturbances will impact southern Wisconsin through the middle of the week. Overall precipitation looks to be on the lighter side. Temperatures will generally be near to a few degrees above normal.
Madison Fire works on training for electric car fires
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More electric cars are hitting roads across the country, but as the number of electric vehicles rises, so does the prevalence of electric car fires due to a crash or some type of accident, prompting fire departments like Madison’s to invest time into building training for its firefighters.
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As regular gas in Madison nears a return to numbers a year ago, some drivers worry declining prices have a looming expiration date. Prices across Madison-area pumps have dropped 80 cents in the last month, according to AAA Wisconsin. The average price Monday was $3.10. “So...
Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend
1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
Fundraising breakfast on Madison’s Northside brings Santa to town
Santa pays a visit to Cross Plains during drive-thru event
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season has officially kicked off in Cross Plains!. Santa paid a visit to the town Saturday morning and families lined up in their cars for the event. The drive-thru celebration was hosted at the Cross Plains American Legion Hall, where in addition to...
Stoughton celebrates holiday season with annual light show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s officially December now, and in Stoughton the community is already in the holiday spirit with this year’s light show. NBC15 meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled to Rotary Park in Stoughton to share what people can expect if they plan to visit. The light show...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly established transfer window is now open. At the end of August the NCAA approved a new transfer portal policy, creating windows in which players could enter their name into the portal for 2022-2023. The first window opened Monday and closes on January 18. The...
Hearings scheduled in Tony Robinson’s grandmother’s plea for charges against officer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days worth of hearings have been set for February in the case of a woman who asked a judge to authorize criminal charges against a white Madison police officer who killed her biracial grandson, according to court records. Tony Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, appeared by...
Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns to the city
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The streets of downtown Waukesha lit up Sunday for the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade, a chance onlookers and participants say is a chance to retake the event. “We’re going to be laughing and crying at the same time and remembering, but we’re determined to be a...
MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago. MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.
