Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountytoday.com
Fulton Police Seek The Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Endangered Adult
FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult. The Fulton Police were contacted on 11/28/2022 at approximately 10:20 a.m. regarding a 29 year old female, Anna M. Jackson, of Fulton. Police are concerned about her welfare based on...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Man charged in stepson’s death not interested in deal, lawyer says
OSWEGO — The Palermo man charged with murder in the death of his stepson last year plans to put his fate in the hands of an Oswego County jury. Anthony Waldron’s lawyer, Salvatore Lanza, said prosecutors have not offered a plea bargain but that his client isn’t interested in one anyway and is determined to go to trial in the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.
wwnytv.com
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Maritime Museum honors 6 fallen Coast Guardsmen 80 years later
Six U.S. Coast Guardsmen who died 80 years ago in a storm while trying to relieve the keeper of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse were honored on Sunday. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum organized the ceremony at the Lake Ontario Conference Center.
cnycentral.com
Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign
Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council to consider new law to combat illegal marijuana sales
Syracuse Common Councilors are set to vote on a new law that would help code enforcement officers handle businesses illegally selling marijuana, a problem that city officials said the State of New York has dumped in the city's lap without providing any resources to combat it. "I never thought I'd...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Man found asleep behind wheel, arrested on gun charges
OSWEGO — A man found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle blocking an intersection was arrested on charges of illegally possessing several firearms, Oswego police said. Officers responded at 12:13 p.m. Thursday to a complaint of a man sleeping in a car that was blocking the intersection at West Second and West Schuyler streets.
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
23x The Fatal Dose: Details Emerge In NY Infant’s Fentanyl Death
We now have more details on the heartbreaking death of a Syracuse baby due to a fentanyl overdose. The 11-month-old's death on May 9 shocked the community and law enforcement, in a horrific new low of New York's opioid crisis. Illicit fentanyl manufactured outside the US is frequently added to...
Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Charles Dunning Clark: Oswego’s dime novelist
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault
A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests Oneida man on multiple drug charges
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old, Scott Knapp, on multiple drug charges after their Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant and found multiple drugs. The search warrant was executed on an upstairs apartment on 356 N Lake Street in the City of Oneida following a lengthy investigation into the […]
wnypapers.com
IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York
Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
cnycentral.com
Police: Driver leads officers on pursuit before crash, 20,000 packets of fentanyl found
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police have released new information about the serious crash that took place at the intersection of Catherine Street and James Street in Syracuse Sunday night. Just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, police said detectives attempted to stop a vehicle around the 200 block of Almond Street...
Madison County man charged after police find meth, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana and scales
Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested Thursday on charges he was selling drugs out of his home, deputies said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found the drugs during a search of the home at 356 N. Lake St. in Oneida, deputies said in a news release.
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
Comments / 0