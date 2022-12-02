ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oswegocountytoday.com

Fulton Police Seek The Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Endangered Adult

FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult. The Fulton Police were contacted on 11/28/2022 at approximately 10:20 a.m. regarding a 29 year old female, Anna M. Jackson, of Fulton. Police are concerned about her welfare based on...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Man charged in stepson’s death not interested in deal, lawyer says

OSWEGO — The Palermo man charged with murder in the death of his stepson last year plans to put his fate in the hands of an Oswego County jury. Anthony Waldron’s lawyer, Salvatore Lanza, said prosecutors have not offered a plea bargain but that his client isn’t interested in one anyway and is determined to go to trial in the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.
wwnytv.com

Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
wwnytv.com

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Maritime Museum honors 6 fallen Coast Guardsmen 80 years later

Six U.S. Coast Guardsmen who died 80 years ago in a storm while trying to relieve the keeper of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse were honored on Sunday. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum organized the ceremony at the Lake Ontario Conference Center.
cnycentral.com

Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign

Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Common Council to consider new law to combat illegal marijuana sales

Syracuse Common Councilors are set to vote on a new law that would help code enforcement officers handle businesses illegally selling marijuana, a problem that city officials said the State of New York has dumped in the city's lap without providing any resources to combat it. "I never thought I'd...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Man found asleep behind wheel, arrested on gun charges

OSWEGO — A man found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle blocking an intersection was arrested on charges of illegally possessing several firearms, Oswego police said. Officers responded at 12:13 p.m. Thursday to a complaint of a man sleeping in a car that was blocking the intersection at West Second and West Schuyler streets.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Charles Dunning Clark: Oswego’s dime novelist

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary...
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault

A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
wnypapers.com

IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York

Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...

