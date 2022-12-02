Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash: officials

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department was killed on duty in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Sgt. Frank Gualdino, 53, was driving an unmarked police vehicle when a car crossed into the opposite lanes and crashed into the vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

Gualdino was alone in the vehicle, police said. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died. The driver of the car was also hospitalized in critical condition. The bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the roughly 30 passengers on the bus were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

“Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the Sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” a Yonkers Police Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Tuckahoe Road remained closed in both directions as of 10 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Yonkers residents told PIX11 News that Tuckahoe Road is a busy road and cars often speed on it.

“It’s a very busy roadway. And you’re going to have things happen here,” said Brian Carter, a retired NYPD detective. “It’s sad. I pray for his family.”

The crash remained under investigation by the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

