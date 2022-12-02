Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Special Events Committee presents holiday fun
FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event was held Saturday at Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Hundreds of people attended the event, presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee with the support of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Maritime Museum honors 6 fallen Coast Guardsmen 80 years later
Six U.S. Coast Guardsmen who died 80 years ago in a storm while trying to relieve the keeper of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse were honored on Sunday. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum organized the ceremony at the Lake Ontario Conference Center.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Fire Departments responds to accident at Route 12 and Steuben Street
ONEIDA COUNTY- Calls for a personal injury motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Remsen, NY prompted emergency response from local agencies. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 12 and Steuben Street, according to Oneida County 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch. The accident involved two vehicles. When...
Oswego man arrested after found asleep in car stopped in middle of road
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after he was found asleep in a car stopped in the middle of the road, according to Oswego City Police Department. On December 1 at around 12:13 p.m., Oswego City Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man […]
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Charles Dunning Clark: Oswego’s dime novelist
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Historic Mexico building is being restored into a museum
Members of the Mexico Historical Society are supremely proud of the Starr Clark Tin Shop & Underground Railroad Museum on Main Street in the village of Mexico. It took them years of painstaking work to restore the historic building, which was a business as well as a stop on the Underground Railroad in the 1800s. They had less love for the dilapidated brick building next door, which they considered an eyesore that detracted from their museum.
localsyr.com
Harvey’s Garden, Syracuse’s first food truck park and beer hall, set to open January 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The food truck park and beer hall named for Syracuse’s first mayor is scheduled to open on January 1. Harvey’s Garden is located in an old warehouse on Erie Boulevard at the intersection with Walnut Avenue. It’s a block away from Mello Vello.
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
PennLive.com
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CNY school district puts $61M referendum before voters to add turf field, safety measures, more
North Syracuse, N.Y. – The North Syracuse Central School District is asking district voters to approve spending $61.2 million for a project that calls for major improvements to school buildings. The project calls for $32 million to be used for safety and security improvements in the district’s 11 schools,...
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
