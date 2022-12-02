Mom hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ after losing necklace …. A woman who visited Las Vegas in November is asking for the public's help after losing a special momento dedicated to her son's life after his tragic passing. Wendy Vulpi traveled from South Carolina to visit Enchant at Resorts World in Las Vegas but during that time, she lost her necklace. She said she made the visit to the Las Vegas valley to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with family and honor what would've been her son's 23rd birthday. STORY: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-hopes-for-christmas-miracle-after-losing-necklace-in-las-vegas-dedicated-to-sons-passing/

