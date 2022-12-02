Read full article on original website
Related
Students with learning disabilities rock out at Las Vegas private school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– At New Horizons Center for Learning, students are rocking out to the beat of their own drum. It’s the only private school in the valley catering to students with learning disabilities through art, life skills, and foreign culture, and in Mr. John York’s music class, music is their universal language and it’s not just about the music.
Tis the season for holiday decoration safety in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The holiday season is in full swing, and homes around the valley have begun featuring elaborate decorations. However, safety remains a top priority when adorning one’s home for the holidays. Whether professionals were hired or people take it upon themselves, heights are typically involved with...
Pair sharing bicycle hospitalized; crash closes east valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash Saturday in the east valley that critically injured two bicyclists. Two people were riding a single bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Proof of the power of speaking up
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There’s proof of the power of speaking up. When a new bridge connecting Desert Inn from the area east of Nellis all the way to Hollywood opened earlier this year, everyone thought it was great. Until the people who live south of D-I off of Theme Road realized the constant flow of cars going east and west on Desert Inn made it hard to get on, and virtually impossible during rush hour.
Jackson Avenue street project breaks ground, project set to complete June 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Improvements are coming to Las Vegas’ historic westside. On Monday morning, officials gathered to break ground on the Jackson Avenue street project. It will widen sidewalks, add streetlights, trees, and new water lines, and replace pavement. The project will repurpose Jackson Avenue to improve walkability, multi-modal mobility and enhance the neighborhood through landscaping, lighting, and new urban design elements.
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off a 23-date global tour on March 29, 2023 that will be followed by shows in numerous cities including Las Vegas, according to Live Nation. The tour begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, and ends in Glasgow, Scotland. The rock band...
Pediatric care gets help as Nevada nursing licenses put on fast track
The Governor's Office said Monday that moves have been made to ensure staffing needs for pediatric care as RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals. 8 News Now spoke with several medical professionals across the Las Vegas valley regarding the concerns. Pediatric care gets help as Nevada nursing licenses...
Clark County back at "medium" community level
Mom hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ after losing necklace …. A woman who visited Las Vegas in November is asking for the public's help after losing a special momento dedicated to her son's life after his tragic passing. Wendy Vulpi traveled from South Carolina to visit Enchant at Resorts World in Las Vegas but during that time, she lost her necklace. She said she made the visit to the Las Vegas valley to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with family and honor what would've been her son's 23rd birthday. STORY: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-hopes-for-christmas-miracle-after-losing-necklace-in-las-vegas-dedicated-to-sons-passing/
18-year-old arrested following argument that left 1 dead in Las Vegas parking lot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight between two men in an east valley parking lot ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead. Las Vegas Metro police arrested Joshua Steffen, 18, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and police announced the arrest Monday. According to police, Steffen and another man were involved in...
Water conservation forces changes at golf courses
The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. Mom hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ after losing necklace …. A woman who visited Las Vegas in...
Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition that calls for harsher penalties for those who hit motorcyclists. Josh Talpas is a military veteran and long-time motorcycle rider who decided last year, he’s no longer riding on valley...
Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025
Nevada ranks among top 10 states for businesswomen
Nevada is among the top ten states for businesswomen, according to StartUpNV, a non-profit which helps entrepreneurs raise capital and attract investors. Nevada ranks among top 10 states for businesswomen. Nevada is among the top ten states for businesswomen, according to StartUpNV, a non-profit which helps entrepreneurs raise capital and...
DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
