Trae Young (shoulder) starting for Hawks on Monday; Jarrett Culver back to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Young is making his return to the court after a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury - and a dispute with head coach Nate McMillan. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Jarrett Culver back to the bench.
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/5/22: Can the Hawks Convert at Home Against a Trending Thunder Team?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Jarrett Culver coming off Hawks' bench on Monday
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Trae Young is making his return to the court after a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury - and a dispute with head coach Nate McMillan. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Culver back to the bench.
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (foot) on their injury report as questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Dedmon did seem to be limited on Friday after missing the Heat's previous game, so he likely is genuinely questionable for Monday's game. Our models project Dedmon for 11.8 fantasy...
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) questionable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez's status is currently in limbo for rest purposes after he played 31 minutes in the first game of their back-to-back. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes if Lopez is ruled out. Lopez's current...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
Mikal Bridges (knee) cleared to play in Suns' Sunday contest
Phoneix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (knee) will play in the team's Sunday game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bridges was given a probable tag ahead of Sunday night's game, and has already been cleared to play against the Spurs. Bridges has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams (knee) doubtful Monday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is doubtful for Monday against the Miami Heat. Williams hasn't played all season, so the doubtful tag suggests that he could be on the verge of making his debut. The Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), John Konchar (toe), and Jake LaRavia (foot) on Monday, so look for Santi Aldama and David Roddy to start and play plenty of minutes on the wings.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) cleared for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, so this comes as no surprise. He has officially received the green light to take the floor versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. In 17...
Drew Eubanks (hip) questionable Sunday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks missed Saturday's game due to a right hip contusion. Now, he is listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed LeBron James (ankle soreness) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James gets his usual injury designation with ankle soreness ahead of Tuesday's tilt with his former team. As of right now he's probable to play. Our models project James for 46 fantasy...
Magic's Mo Bamba (back) unavailable Monday versus Milwaukee
The Orlando Magic have ruled out Mo Bamba (back) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bamba will miss another contest while he deals with a back injury. His absence should lock Bol Bol into another start against the Bucks. Our models project Bol for 26.4 fantasy points tonight, with...
Raptors officially downgrade Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) to out Monday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hernangomez suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Magic and wasn't able to return. He'll take tonight off as he tries to recover. Hernangomez has been averaging 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
Dario Saric coming off of Suns' bench Monday
The Phoenix Suns did not list Dario Saric in their lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Saric will play with the second team Monday while Ish Wainright makes the first start of his NBA career. Saric has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 18.2...
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City on Monday; Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Mark Daigneault's game of musical chairs with the starting lineup will continue on Monday. This time around, Williams is getting the nod with the first unit, and Aleksej Pokusevski is coming off the bench.
