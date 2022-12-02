ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Win-Win Celebrates 10th Anniversary

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMgDn_0jUTWqXz00

Las Vegas(KLAS)-What started as a local nonprofit a decade ago is now bringing smiles to children in hospitals across the nation. This week, Win-Win is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Kendall Tenney is joined by founder Jeff Civilico and one of the outstanding performers who gives his time to Win-Win, magician Tim Gabrielson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Mondays Dark Celebrates 9th Anniversary

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time of year again… Mondays Dark returns with its anniversary show celebrating another successful year of giving back to the community. Jillian Lopez chats with the creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock.
8 News Now

Swing Away The Winter Blues

Las Vegas(KLAS)-As the days are getting shorter and colder there is place you can swing away those winter blues… Topgolf! Joining us know is lindsay hoskins the topgolf las vegas director of instruction.
8 News Now

Investing In Historic Memorabilia

Las Vegas(KLAS)-When it comes to collecting art it doesn’t always have to be framed. JC Fernandez is joined by Cameron Mandel with Rock Island auction company who is holding their Accessories and Arms auction at this year Cowboy Christmas.
8 News Now

Holiday Gifts That Keep Giving

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It is holiday shopping season and if you need a little inspiration, Lifestyle expert Samantha Vickers gives you some recommendations.
8 News Now

Front Row Access: Holiday Meets Horror

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, “Violent Night”, starring David Harbour, combines action, violence and a little holiday cheer. When an elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, Santa (Harbour) will show why this Nick is no saint. See it in theaters now.Plus trailer drops for “That 90s Show,” […]
963kklz.com

Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded

Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
8 News Now

Major sports events bring travel boom and good economic outlook to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas gets ready for its last big sports weekend of 2022, local agencies said the high traffic numbers we’ve been seeing are setting records.  “It’s fabulous,” tourist Nicole Fitts said of the exciting weekend.  With a fast start to another jam-packed weekend, Southern Nevada has a slew of events […]
8 News Now

Best And Worst Cities to Date

Las Vegas(KLAS)-As we head into the New Year, it’s time to assess relationships and how yours are, especially the romantic ones. Roqui Theus talks with author Jesse Ferrell with some relationship expert advice.
963kklz.com

9 Must-Do Family Holiday Events In Las Vegas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for family parties and other holiday events at home. True, we’re all getting those ham and potato recipes ready for the holiday dinner we’re hosting. But this is Las Vegas, baby! We have so many holiday events around town that are a must if you want to really make this season truly special.
8newsnow.com

Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/national-news/dhs-delays-real-id-deadline-another-two-years/. Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two...
8 News Now

The Garden Las Vegas’ Winter Event Lineup

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Garden Lounge and Bar just announced their winter event lineup. And RuPaul’s Race alum Eureka O’hara joins us in the studio to talk about her event and HBO Max’s “We’re Here.”
8 News Now

8 News Now

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy