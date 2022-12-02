Win-Win Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Las Vegas(KLAS)-What started as a local nonprofit a decade ago is now bringing smiles to children in hospitals across the nation. This week, Win-Win is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Kendall Tenney is joined by founder Jeff Civilico and one of the outstanding performers who gives his time to Win-Win, magician Tim Gabrielson.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
