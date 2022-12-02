Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
Jon Seeber of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office retires to pursue new career in acting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Jon Seeber, is retiring after 27 years of service to pursue his next chapter of life involving his family, friends and a new career path, acting. Seeber refers to his retirement as “refocusing” to try and focus on himself more, as well as, spending […]
Oswego man arrested after found asleep in car stopped in middle of road
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after he was found asleep in a car stopped in the middle of the road, according to Oswego City Police Department. On December 1 at around 12:13 p.m., Oswego City Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man […]
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Charles Dunning Clark: Oswego’s dime novelist
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
cnycentral.com
Police: Driver leads officers on pursuit before crash, 20,000 packets of fentanyl found
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police have released new information about the serious crash that took place at the intersection of Catherine Street and James Street in Syracuse Sunday night. Just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, police said detectives attempted to stop a vehicle around the 200 block of Almond Street...
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
urbancny.com
November’s Police Crime Blotter
Shots Fired Reported on Glenwood Ave. – Friday, November 18th, 2022, at around 2:09 P.M., Officers responded to 715 Glenwood Avenue for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of shots fired, and multiple casings were on the scene. A vehicle was also found to be struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Matt Driscoll, former Syracuse mayor, to step down from NY Thruway Authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse Mayor Matthew Driscoll will step down as executive director of the state Thruway Authority, a spokesperson confirmed. Driscoll, 64, was named director by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to oversee that state’s 570-mile highway. Before that, he was the Department of Transportation’s commissioner.
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
PennLive.com
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19 Three food services failed their inspections: Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Alvord […]
Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
Woman arrested with 95 bags of heroin in Cortland County
On the morning of November 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Frank's Place on Route 13 in Truxton for two females who were acting suspicious in the bathroom.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Ellis scores 24 in Buc girls basketball win over county foe Hannibal
OSWEGO — Plan B proved to be successful for the Oswego varsity girls basketball team in Saturday’s 64-45 victory over Hannibal. The visiting Warriors took a 30-27 lead early in the third quarter before the Buccaneers took command in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
WKTV
9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
Syracuse man’s car and cell phone linked to murder near Destiny USA. But where was he?
Syracuse, NY -- There’s no doubt that Hosea Hanslip’s red Ford Fusion sedan carried the shooter who murdered a man two years ago near Destiny USA. There’s also evidence that places Hanslip’s cell phone in the same general area of his red car as it moved across the city the morning of Joel Saldana’s death.
