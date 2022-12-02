ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Charles Dunning Clark: Oswego’s dime novelist

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
urbancny.com

November’s Police Crime Blotter

Shots Fired Reported on Glenwood Ave. – Friday, November 18th, 2022, at around 2:09 P.M., Officers responded to 715 Glenwood Avenue for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of shots fired, and multiple casings were on the scene. A vehicle was also found to be struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
PennLive.com

Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19 Three food services failed their inspections: Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Alvord […]
Syracuse.com

Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Ellis scores 24 in Buc girls basketball win over county foe Hannibal

OSWEGO — Plan B proved to be successful for the Oswego varsity girls basketball team in Saturday’s 64-45 victory over Hannibal. The visiting Warriors took a 30-27 lead early in the third quarter before the Buccaneers took command in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
WKTV

9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County

Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...

