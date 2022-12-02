SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for several people suspected of attacking an elderly woman at a church near San Diego. Police say an elderly woman was pistol-whipped in the face by two men inside of the International Church of Praise just days ago. Her family says they're not ready to talk on camera, but said the 76-year-old is an active church member. According to a loved one, she has severe bruising to her face and is having trouble handling the pain.

