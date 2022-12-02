ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Elderly woman attacked in church near San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for several people suspected of attacking an elderly woman at a church near San Diego. Police say an elderly woman was pistol-whipped in the face by two men inside of the International Church of Praise just days ago. Her family says they're not ready to talk on camera, but said the 76-year-old is an active church member. According to a loved one, she has severe bruising to her face and is having trouble handling the pain.
San Diego Channel

Mission Valley West hotel robbery suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected armed robber of a Mission Valley West hotel was arrested Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped by police. The robbery happened at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday at Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, when a woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
Times of San Diego

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Clerk at Mission Valley Hotel

Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Mission Valley hotel early Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and they stopped her. A woman entered the Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, at 5:06 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
FireRescue1

2 sentenced to prison in overdose death of CAL FIRE firefighter

SAN DIEGO — Two people were sentenced to prison Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a CAL FIRE firefighter’s fatal overdose, 10news reported. Justin Gale Mata, 41, was sentenced to 15 years and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months, U.S. attorney Randy Grossman’s office stated in a news release. The two men admitted in their plea agreements that they knowingly supplied the illicit substance which killed Brian M. Parrish, 43, in January 2021.
NBC San Diego

2 Poway Men Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl That Killed Cal Fire Firefighter

Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15-year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
CBS 8

Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning. Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 10 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.
CBS 8

Woman killed in fiery Lakeside car fire that struck tree; passenger seriously injured

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A woman was killed on a Lakeside road after the car she was driving veered off the road, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames. California Highway Patrol and CalFire San Diego responded to reports of a vegetation fire and crash in the 12000 block of Wildcat Canyon Road in the Lakeside area of San Diego County around 4:27 p.m. on December 4, according to a press release from Jared Grieshaber, a Public Information Officer for CHP.
kusi.com

Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy