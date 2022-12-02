Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Police: Gun-wielding thief robs Middletown gas station
A masked man armed with a gun assaulted a clerk while robbing a Middletown-area gas station early Monday, authorities reported.
Bakersfield Channel
Elderly woman attacked in church near San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for several people suspected of attacking an elderly woman at a church near San Diego. Police say an elderly woman was pistol-whipped in the face by two men inside of the International Church of Praise just days ago. Her family says they're not ready to talk on camera, but said the 76-year-old is an active church member. According to a loved one, she has severe bruising to her face and is having trouble handling the pain.
San Diego Channel
Mission Valley West hotel robbery suspect arrested
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected armed robber of a Mission Valley West hotel was arrested Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped by police. The robbery happened at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday at Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, when a woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Clerk at Mission Valley Hotel
Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Mission Valley hotel early Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and they stopped her. A woman entered the Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, at 5:06 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a motorcycle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on the transition road from southbound Route 67 to the westbound interstate highway just after 8 p.m.
69-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Poway (Poway, CA)
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the turning from Edgemoor Street onto Midland Road just after 9 a.m.
Authorities recover body of hiker who fell to death
A 22-year-old climber is dead after falling 200 feet from “El Capitan Mountain” Sunday afternoon.
Convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery in Oceanside
A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Police Department.
Warrants Issued in Connection with Ocean Beach Beating
Residents say the aggressive behavior of homeless people has gotten much worse
Man sentenced to 16 years to life for wife's stabbing death in Lemon Grove
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple's Lemon Grove home was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison.
NBC San Diego
Friends of Poway Woman Hit and Killed by Car in Crosswalk Have Been Begging for Traffic Improvements
Friends and neighbors of a Poway woman hit and killed by a car while walking in a crosswalk over the weekend say they've been pushing the city to make traffic safety improvements in the area. “She was the sweetest, the most amazing person you can imagine,” Vince Petrucci said describing...
2 boys riding bikes hospitalized after being hit by car in South Bay
Two boys were hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding their bicycles, according to the San Diego Police Department.
FireRescue1
2 sentenced to prison in overdose death of CAL FIRE firefighter
SAN DIEGO — Two people were sentenced to prison Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a CAL FIRE firefighter’s fatal overdose, 10news reported. Justin Gale Mata, 41, was sentenced to 15 years and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months, U.S. attorney Randy Grossman’s office stated in a news release. The two men admitted in their plea agreements that they knowingly supplied the illicit substance which killed Brian M. Parrish, 43, in January 2021.
NBC San Diego
2 Poway Men Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl That Killed Cal Fire Firefighter
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15-year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
38-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Escondido (Escondido, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on State Route 78 at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday. According to the officials, a Toyota Tundra was driving on the westbound lanes of SR-78 on the transition to northbound Interstate 15.
Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning. Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 10 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.
Woman killed in fiery Lakeside car fire that struck tree; passenger seriously injured
LAKESIDE, Calif. — A woman was killed on a Lakeside road after the car she was driving veered off the road, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames. California Highway Patrol and CalFire San Diego responded to reports of a vegetation fire and crash in the 12000 block of Wildcat Canyon Road in the Lakeside area of San Diego County around 4:27 p.m. on December 4, according to a press release from Jared Grieshaber, a Public Information Officer for CHP.
Community mourns loss of Poway woman struck, killed by vehicle
The community is mourning the loss of a 69-year-old Poway woman killed by a driver on Saturday morning.
San Marcos teen reunites with family after being reported missing
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department thanked the public for their efforts in helping to locate a missing teenager who was reunited with her family on Friday.
kusi.com
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
Comments / 0