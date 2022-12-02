Read full article on original website
Related
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Two Badgers Defenders Enter Transfer Portal Monday Morning
The Wisconsin Badgers are certainly expected to have many faces change from this year to the next. Change, after all, is what Wisconsin wanted when they hired head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’d be entering the transfer portal on Sunday. Subsequently, On Monday morning, two Badgers defenders, Titus Toler and Tristan Monday, signaled they’d be looking to play college football elsewhere.
Senior OL Michael Furtney transferring from Wisconsin
Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Furtney has entered the transfer portal after five years in the program and playing in 43 career games.
2023 running back Jaquez Keyes decommits from Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers lose a running back out of Ohio who has been committed to the school since May.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh Joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News!
The past week has been a busy one for University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh. Between the hiring of former Cincinnati Bearcat head football coach Luke Fickell to lead the Badger football program, another deep playoff run for the women’s volleyball team, and a good start to the 22-23 season for the men’s basketball squad, there’s a lot to catch up on.
Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
doorcountydailynews.com
Badgers football say hello to Arizona, goodbye to Mertz
The winds of change in Madison will blow the Wisconsin Badgers to sunny Arizona later this month. With new head coach Luke Fickell toggling at least some of the controls, the Badgers will head to Chase Field to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on December 27th. It will mark the first time the two teams have played each other after the Cowboys finished in fifth place in the Big 12 with a 7-5 overall mark.
Everything Mike Gundy said about playing Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football will be on its way back to Arizona for a bowl game later this month as the Cowboys were selected to face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field — home of the Arizona Diamondbacks — is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision
Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
247Sports
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 13 Maryland basketball looks to stay perfect at Wisconsin
The surging Maryland basketball team faces its toughest test as a visiting team so far on Tuesday night at Wisconsin. The Terps (8-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) have been dominant so far, but that doesn't mean they're expected to continue that trend. The Badgers (6-2, 0-0), believe it or not, are 1.5-point favorites in Maryland's first Big Ten road game under Kevin Willard, which tips off at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard to return to Wisconsin on Luke Fickell's staff, per report
Jim Leonhard is reportedly providing a big boost to the Wisconsin football program and Luke Fickell’s first coaching staff with the Badgers. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the longtime defensive coordinator of the Badgers is planning to return to Madison as a key piece for Fickell’s initial coaching staff. Leonhard originally joined the program in 2016 and served as the DC from 2017 until he was promoted to interim head coach during 2022.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
swineweb.com
Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison
The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
nbc15.com
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
nbc15.com
Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
Channel 3000
5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0