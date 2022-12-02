Read full article on original website
Related
As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate
As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds.
mynewsla.com
Robert Luna Officially Assumes LA County Sheriff’s Duties
After the formality of a weekend swearing-in ceremony, Robert Luna Monday officially assumed his duties as the 34th sheriff of Los Angeles County. The former Long Beach Police chief took the oath of office on Saturday morning during a ceremony at the county Hall of Administration in downtown L.A. — his wife Celines pinning the gold star on his crisp new tan-and-green uniform while their two adult children stood nearby.
mynewsla.com
Judge Trims Vax Suit Against Beverly Hills to Single Retaliation Claim
A judge Monday pared a lawsuit filed by one current Beverly Hills firefighter and a former member of the department who both challenged the city’s decisions in enforcing Los Angeles County’s health care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate to a single cause of action for retaliation. Plaintiffs Josh Sattley,...
texasbreaking.com
Officials Search for Prisoner Who “Managed to Escape” from LA County Facility
A prisoner who “walked away” from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County is being sought after by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials. ‘Managed to Escape’. The 39-year-old Juan Avina was last seen around 9 p.m. on December 2. The CDCR claims he is...
mynewsla.com
Robert Luna Sworn In as New Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with...
mynewsla.com
18 Suspects Arrested For Retail Theft Allegations
A total of 18 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in organized retail theft incidents at four shoe and clothing retail chain locations in a two-day period last week, police said Monday. The thefts occurred Thursday and Friday — two in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division and...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Malibu Area ID’d by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff’s officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
llu.edu
Alarming rates of HIV in Inland Empire emphasize need for testing for all
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are among the hardest hit by HIV in California, according to the CDC. They are also among the least tested in the nation. Jennifer Veltman, MD, chair of infectious diseases, pushes an initiative for all to get tested for HIV, regardless if one thinks they are at risk.
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Possible fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita sends junior high student to hospital
A student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School in Santa Clarita was taken to a local hospital after they possibly overdosed on fentanyl Wednesday afternoon. Though officials only described the student as “sick” and the call for service as a “medical emergency,” the student was administered naloxone, an opioid reversal drug that is also known […]
mynewsla.com
Suit by Relatives of Woman Killed in SFV Traffic Wreck Headed to Trial
A judge ruled that relatives of a young singer-songwriter killed in 2018 after her car was struck by another vehicle in the San Fernando Valley can take to trial their lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, which alleges wrongful death and dangerous condition of a public property that made it hard to see an oncoming car.
mynewsla.com
Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Pedestrian in San Pedro
A 70-year-old man was fatally struck Monday by a sanitation truck in San Pedro. The man was hit around 5:10 a.m. at South Pacific Avenue and 13th Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. “It was an unfortunate accident,” Lopez said. The Valley Traffic...
18 arrested in L.A. County retail theft spree
Police arrested 18 people in a spree of organized retail theft targeting stores across Los Angeles County this week. The thieves, ranging in age from 15-20 years old, allegedly swiped around $23,000 worth of clothing and merchandise, according to Los Angeles police. Police photos show the suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and facemasks while ransacking an […]
kvta.com
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
mynewsla.com
Judge: Deputy Must Answer Questions About Alleged Banditos On-Duty Crime
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who sued the county — alleging he was pressured to quit his job or leave the East Los Angeles Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos — must answer deposition questions from county lawyers about an on-duty crime he alleges he saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled Monday.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
mynewsla.com
LAPD, LAFD Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Death in Fire
One person was found dead by firefighters in a fire at a home in Hollywood Monday evening and authorities said the death being is viewed as suspicious. Firefighters responded at 9:48 p.m. to a one-story bungalow at 6062 Fountain Ave., near Gower Street, where they located the fire in one room and began an offensive fire attack, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
foxla.com
Ex-community college employee accused of intentionally running over, killing campus worker in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A former Mt. San Antonio College employee is behind bars after he is suspected of intentionally running over a school employee on campus in Walnut. Earlier in the week, 63-year-old Ralph Barragan Jr., who was an employee at Mt. SAC, was killed after being run...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palmdale
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Brown is black, 6...
