ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Media treats fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried with kid gloves because he was a Dem darling

By Douglas Murray
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyImN_0jUTWQnD00

People often talk about “cancel culture.” The way in which people are “canceled” from public life for the tiniest error of judgement or the most minute misstep.

So it is interesting to discover what you can do and still not get canceled. Having studied the matter I have come to the conclusion that the best way to not get canceled is to steal billions of dollars and run off with it. That’ll do the trick.

That is what Sam Bankman-Fried has done . The slovenly crypto-fraudster was exposed weeks ago. His business was not simply badly handled or the victim of unfortunate circumstances. FTX crypto exchange and the hedge fund Alameda Research went out of their way to defraud investors and users . But despite this fact, Bankman-Fraud still seems to have support. No cancellation for him!

Just look at how his friends at The New York Times have treated him . In recent weeks they have tried to portray the collapse of FTX as — at the worst — a case of unfortunate mismanagement. The poor diddums billionaire boy just became too successful too fast. Problems are bound to happen. You know how it is.

This week the paper went one further. They actually hosted the fraudster at a New York Times event . Their description of him in the event program was “29-year old American investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist.” Well that’s one way to describe him. At the end of the event the moderator asked everyone to join him in applauding their guest and the audience dutifully did so.

Can anyone think of another example of this happening. Did Bernie Madoff get soft-soap articles about him after his fraud was discovered? Did he have invitations to major public events to put his side of the story after his ponzi scheme collapsed? Not that I remember. But Bankman-Fried has been given all the soft treatment possible. Now why should that be?

The answer would seem to be that he has been a huge donor to the Democrats as well as causes close to the Democrats’ hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvaOG_0jUTWQnD00
Bankman-Fried has allegedly defrauded FTX users and investors of potentially billions of dollars.
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

And while they might have thought that they were using him, in fact all the time he was using them. The Dems and their media chorus were always part of his cover.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Hfto_0jUTWQnD00
The New York Times is yet another of Sam Bankman-Fried’s easy marks

If he had any brilliance, it was his simple insight that you could run a successful Ponzi scheme if you made all the right noises. So in interviews Bankman-Fried forever talked about all the things he was trying to do personally to save the planet. He talked about the importance of tacking injustice and inequality and all the other things that make Democrats feel warm and gooey inside. And he posed as this generous person who was totally uninterested in making money, other than to make it in order to give it away. Bill Clinton happily cozied up to him on stage. Maxine Waters blew a kiss at the unlovable oddball. The Dems adored him. It seems many of them still do. And so he got away with his fraud. And seems to be getting away with it still.

Even now there are papers claiming that poor Sam suffered from a run on the bank or a run on deposits. In fact the problem with FTX was neither of these things. The problem was a gross misuse and theft of customer funds. Early claims that Bankman-Fried had only $1 billion of funds unaccounted for now look like a vast underestimation. In fact it seems that he has “mislaid” at least $8 billion of customer’s funds. That’s an awful lot of money to lose down the back of the sofa.

And the effects of this are still working themselves out. It looks like the crypto lender Genesis could be brought down and that in turn this could be big enough to bring down Genesis’s parent company, the venture capital firm Digital Currency Group. In other words the largest stashes of Bitcoin are now at risk because of the actions of FTX. Bankman-Fried could almost crash a currency. Something that Bernie Madoff came nowhere near doing.

The fact that FTX got away with what it did for so long is all the more amazing given the unbelievable overreach of the US authorities and pursuit of other people in the crypto space. Ordinarily the moment anyone makes a lot of money in the crypto space they find themselves in the crosshairs of every arm of the authorities here.

But Bankman-Fried got away with it, or has so far, because he said all the right things, cozied up to all the right people and posed as exactly the person that the Dems and others so wanted him to be. He did it completely cynically, as we now know. Because as he said in one private message, “I feel bad for those who get f—ed by it, by this dumb game we woke Westerners play where we say all the right shiboleths [sic] and so everyone likes us.” Well he clearly doesn’t feel that bad. Nor do the people who keep supporting him.

For me the question remains, why do good people get canceled while such a wrong one still roams free?

Don’t fall for celebrities

Live by celebrity endorsement and you’ll die by celebrity endorsement. And it’s not just the Dems who have to learn that. The Republicans do as well. As I wrote here last month, the Kanye West meltdown should have been a learning moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vomp4_0jUTWQnD00
Kanye West went on another anti-Semitic rant on Alex Jones’ Info Wars show.
Info Wars

Conservatives used to laugh at liberals for seeking celebrity endorsements. But many of them went weak at the knees when Kanye came their way. Some interviewed him, others talked about him as if he was a serious thinker rather than just a jumble of mad half-ideas.

His stunt at Mar-a-Lago made Donald Trump look like the most sensible person in the room. Today, as Kanye spun more anti-Semitic crankery on Alex Jones’ show he almost managed to make Alex Jones look sensible. So I say again, put not your trust in Kanye, for he is nuts.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker

As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
New York Post

Release of Twitter files on how Hunter Biden story was censored ‘not healthy’: White House

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday it was “not healthy” for Twitter owner Elon Musk to publish internal company files revealing Twitter’s censorship of The Post’s 2020 reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. “What is happening — it’s frankly, it’s not healthy. It won’t do anything to help a single American improve their lives. And so look, we see this as an interesting, you know, coincidence, and you know, it’s a distraction,” Jean-Pierre concluded during her Monday briefing, offering a lengthy denunciation of Musk’s Friday reveal of how Twitter execs decided to suppress The Post’s damning expose. “We see...
New York Post

Hunter Biden cagey about Elon Musk Twitter reveal on laptop story censor

Hunter Biden blew off questions while at a White House event Sunday about the release of Twitter ​documents showing how the social media giant suppressed The Post’s blockbuster reports on his laptop in October 2020. ​ The first son attended the star-studded reception in the East Room where President Biden addressed the ​Kennedy Center honorees who included George Clooney, the Irish rock band U2, Grammy winner Gladys Knight, composer Tania León​ and singer-songwriter Amy Grant.  White House pool reporters covering the ceremony sought to question Hunter Biden about release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and the impending Republican investigations of his foreign business dealings, detailed...
New York Post

Liberal dose of denial to guard Dems

It’s almost comical the way the liberal media at large falls back on two narratives when confronting stories that hurt Democrats:  1. “This isn’t a story,” “nothing we didn’t know.”  2. Attack the messenger.  It happened the first time around with the Hunter Biden laptop story. When The Post published stories about Hunter introducing partners and foreign agents to then-Vice President Joe, who swore up and down he “never discussed” business with his son, they either insulted us, claimed falsely it was “Russian disinformation” or bought the campaign line that these stories were “long discredited.”  Now it’s happening again, after internal Twitter documents were...
New York Post

Howard Stern rips coverage of Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes affair: ‘I’m not seeing the problem’

Shock jock Howard Stern sounded off on the media’s obsession with the love affair between “Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on his SiriusXM show Monday. Stern pointed to a report from the Daily Mail that “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts was “very upset” about the relationship between the married co-hosts of the third hour of ABC’s morning show. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna b-ng and be in love, what do I give a sh-t? Why is that like offensive...
New York Post

Intel officials who claimed Hunter Biden laptop was ‘Russian disinformation’ far more blameworthy than Twitter censors

The Twitter Files released by Elon Musk give us a more fine-grained understanding of how and why the social-media company decided to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.  This was a woefully stupid decision. The New York Post’s account was suspended for two weeks for the offense of coming up with a scoop that we are still talking about and that will surely play a large role in upcoming GOP investigations into Biden family corruption.  That’s the kind of thing that newspapers should get awards for; Twitter thought it should get punished for it. But the Twitter officials caught up in the progressive...
New York Post

FBI warned Twitter during ‘weekly’ meetings of Hunter Biden ‘hack-and-leak operation’ before censoring The Post

The FBI warned Twitter during “weekly” meetings before the 2020 election to expect “hack-and-leak operations’’ by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, and “likely” in October, according to a sworn declaration by Twitter’s former head of site integrity, Yoel Roth.  The warnings were so specific that Twitter immediately censored The Post’s scoop about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Oct. 14, 2020, citing its “hacked materials” policy, a move described on Saturday as “election interference” by Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.  The extraordinary revelation for the first time lays bare how the FBI was involved in pre-bunking the story of the laptop, which had been...
New York Post

Nick Sandmann asks Musk to release ‘hidden’ Twitter files on death threats against him

Former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann wants Elon Musk to release any “hidden Twitter” files about death threats against him and his classmates. Sandmann — who sued a number of media outlets over coverage of a viral confrontation at a 2019 March for Life rally in Washington, DC, –wrote to the owner of Twitter Sunday, remarking on the release of a report about how the social media giant censored The Post’s 2020 expose on Hunter Biden. “As I’m watching this all play out, I’m wondering if @elonmusk has any hidden twitter files relating to what went on here,” he posted on his...
New York Post

FBI’s fake ‘warnings’ about our Hunter story were clearly a coverup to aid Joe Biden

Talk about spreading “disinfo”! As The Post’s Miranda Devine reports, the FBI specifically warned Twitter to expect a “hack-and-leak” operation by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, likely in October 2020, a key Twitter official says in a sworn declaration — even though the agency knew very well that info floating around about him was 100% legitimate. Could evidence of an FBI coverup be any stronger? The information came from Hunter’s laptop, which the agency itself had in its possession since 2019, a year before it issued its warnings. And the FBI knew the laptop was legit, because in December 2019 it visited...
New York Post

FBI wouldn’t discuss Hunter Biden probe after convincing Facebook to suppress laptop stories

Hunter Biden’s name was raised in an FBI meeting with Facebook before the 2020 election, according to sworn testimony by Elvis Chan, an FBI agent accused of “colluding” with social media companies to suppress The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story. During a weekly election security meeting in October 2020, days after Big Tech censored The Post’s story, a Facebook representative asked the chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, Laura Dehmlow: “What can you share about the Hunter Biden case?”, Chan said Tuesday in a deposition for a lawsuit against the Biden administration by Republican attorneys general of Missouri and...
New York Post

NY Times to meet with journalists after union threatens to strike

Unionized journalists at the New York Times are heading into a critical negotiating session with management on Tuesday that will determine whether more than 1,000 members of the NewsGuild will make good on their threat to stage a one-day walkout Thursday.The two sides are feuding over pay hikes, health care and pension plans as they head into a bargaining session that is slated to stretch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We will walk out and stop work for 24 hours, on Thursday, Dec. 8, if we do not have a deal for a complete and equitable contract by then,” Bill Baker, the...
New York Post

Stale heir: Legacy of Kennedy greatness ‘thins out’ through generations

Months after presidential candidate Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1968, his family stood on the lawn of their compound in McLean, Virginia, to announce the creation of a foundation that would honor the commitment of the former attorney general to “work towards a more just and peaceful world.” But those lofty goals have lately been called into question with the controversial decision by Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, to award one of the foundation’s annual Ripple of Hope Awards to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at a Dec. 6 gala. According to the foundation, the couple is receiving the distinction for exposing...
New York Post

New York’s new online ‘hate speech’ law is dumb and dangerous

New York state’s crusade against free expression has reached a nadir: a transparently unconstitutional law meant to stop “hateful conduct” on the Internet has just gone into effect.  First things first: The First Amendment makes no exception for hateful speech, which is what the new law actually targets. No matter how fervently censorious leftists wish it did make such an exception. Kanye West, for example, has an incontestable legal right to spew vile anti-Semitic remarks.  Yet this law takes aim at speech seeming to “vilify, humiliate, or incite violence against a group” over “race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual...
New York Post

Trump advisers miffed by ‘ho-hum’ start to his 2024 campaign: report

Many current and past advisers to former President Donald Trump are reportedly mystified at the lack of activity from the ex commander-in-chief nearly three weeks after announcing his 2024 presidential run.   “So far, he has gone down from his bedroom, made an announcement, gone back up to his bedroom and hasn’t been seen since except to have dinner with a White supremacist,” a 2020 Trump campaign adviser told CNN of the the 76-year-old former president’s inauspicious start to his campaign. “It’s 1000% a ho-hum campaign,” the adviser added. The 76-year-old’s apparent detached comportment so far in 2022 stands in stark contrast to the...
New York Post

NY lawmakers push for slavery reparations for black residents

Some New York lawmakers are renewing the push for a state law that would lay the groundwork to pay reparations to black residents whose ancestors were enslaved. Proponents gained steam after a task force in California last week recommended that the Golden State shell out $569 billion in reparations to slaves’ descendents there, or $223,200 apiece, because of lingering housing discrimination practices. A previously proposed New York measure called for creating a commission to study the impact of slavery and providing reparations but failed to pass the legislature. It is now being revised, backers said. “We saw what happened in California. We want...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy