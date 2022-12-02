ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ‘not ashamed’ of their romance

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGV7R_0jUTWMVX00

New “Good Morning America 3” anchor couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach arrived to work on Thursday feeling no shame about their relationship scandal that shocked the media industry a day before.

Sources close to the couple described their first day back as “wonderful,” and told us they felt, “supported and loved,” by their ABC colleagues — who even said a prayer with them.

“They’re not ashamed. They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other,” one source told Page Six.

“They hadn’t seen each other since Tuesday. It’s not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out, but it’s also kind of a relief,” they added.

Another source familiar with the couple told us they’ve been “good friends for eight years,” and claims their romance began in August as they both dealt with marital woes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDAJy_0jUTWMVX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgZsk_0jUTWMVX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpwaz_0jUTWMVX00

Multiple sources told us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, have had marital problems throughout the years — including rumors of his infidelity. They hit a rough patch last year, which caused Holmes to move out temporarily.

We’re told they eventually reconciled, but it was short-lived and he moved out for good about “four months ago.”

“The only person he could lean on was Amy when he was having trouble with his marriage again recently. Amy was the first person he reached out to. No one knew he was getting a divorce until yesterday,” the second source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCtvj_0jUTWMVX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh4bY_0jUTWMVX00

Meanwhile, Robach and her TV star husband, Andrew Shue, had issues of their own .

A third source told us, “Amy and Andrew had a few bumps, and it’s always felt like they were exploring avenues.”

Insiders told us that Robach’s marriage officially came to an end “about six months ago,” while a fourth person claimed, “she was very upset about it.”

“They were really close and tried to make it work … She was very sad about her marriage ending. It didn’t seem like it was over cheating,” they said.

Our sources told us that “no one was blindsided” by Robach and Holmes’ relationship — including their spouses.

Rumors of secret rendezvouses started the moment they became friends in 2014, and rumors of them hooking up at separate events in 2017 ran rampant around ABC.

In fact, they were afraid to even be around each other, we hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dD09_0jUTWMVX00
Sources have said Robach and husband Andrew Shue are divorcing.
ajrobach/Instagram

“The rumors freaked them out. They panicked. They weren’t true, and after that, they were terrified to hang out together or be on-air and be too friendly,” the second source said.

Now that the rumor is officially fact, don’t expect to hear from Holmes and Robach. They both were mum about the situation when they appeared on their show, “GMA 3,” Thursday afternoon, despite arriving at the studio “as a couple.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoCzy_0jUTWMVX00
Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, have had marital problems throughout the years.
WireImage

“They [feel they] don’t owe anyone anything … They’re upset that their daughters had to be exposed to it this way, but there’s nothing they’re ashamed of,” the first source said.

“It’s the most difficult part of their lives that they’re experiencing. It’s a friendship that clicked and became more … and it happens,” they concluded.

Reps for the couple did not comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Amy Robach divorcing Andrew Shue after T.J. Holmes romance bombshell

Amy Robach’s divorce from “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue is “almost finalized” following a “rocky” marriage, sources told Page Six. The “Good Morning America” anchor is “happily in a relationship” with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, one friend told Page Six Thursday. The friend said: “Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer. “They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.” Confirming Robach’s relationship with “GMA3” co-host Holmes, another source who knows the two told Page Six: “They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy. They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Page Six

Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors

“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at ‘GMA’ ‘as a couple’: They’re ‘fine’

see also Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair New pictures show Robach and Holmes cozying up to each... Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrived at ABC headquarters together to tape “GMA 3” as if “nothing happened” despite news of their alleged affair breaking, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the source claims. As Page Six reported, Robach and Holmes began...
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
The US Sun

‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says

GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
Parade

Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
ETOnline.com

T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal

Just hours after the romance between GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on the social media platform a photo from a decade ago and a current one. The nostalgic post also called on users to open up about who they were then versus who they were at the time of posting.
Page Six

Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization

Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
Page Six

Page Six

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy