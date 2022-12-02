Where To Stream ‘Jeanne Dielman,’ Winner Of The 2022 Sight & Sound Poll For Best Movie of All-Time

Where to Stream:

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles

Oui, oui! The classic French drama Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, commonly shortened to Jeanne Dielman, has topped Sight & Sound magazine’s “The Greatest films Of All Time” list.

Premiering in 1975, Chantal Akerman’s 201-minute movie explores the life of the eponymous housewife, portrayed by Delphine Seyrig. The character is shown following her daily routine as, both, a single mother and a sex worker, over three days. The work has developed a cult following for its unconventional storyline and cinematic build, and also for positing itself during the feminist movement.

Jeanne Dielman is the first title by a female director to top the poll in seven decades with new polling conducted every 10 years, per The Hollywood Reporter. The list, compiled with insight from over 1,600 industry buffs, features 100 titles ranging from 2017’s Get Out to Charles Chaplin’s 1936 black comedy Modern Times.

If this has piqued your interest and left you searching for Jeanne Dielman, you’re in luck! Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the classic French movie, which is available on multiple platforms.

How To Watch Jeanne Dielman In 2022:

Jeanne Dielman is available to stream on multiple platforms, including HBO Max, The Criterion Channel, and VOD services like Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu.

How To Watch Jeanne Dielman on HBO Max:

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber, you can stream Jeanne Dielman for free on the platform. At the time of publication, the streamer does not offer a free trial and subscriptions start $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) for the ad-tier and $14.99 per month ($149.99 per year) for ad-free.

How To Watch Jeanne Dielman For Free:

No HBO Max? No problem. The Criterion Channel, which also hosts Jeanne Dielman, offers a 14-day free trial for new subscribers. If you choose to stay after the trial ends, subscriptions are priced at $10.99 per month ($99.99 per year).

