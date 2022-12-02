ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Grants give small businesses in Cuyahoga County chance to thrive after pandemic

By Roosevelt Leftwich
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AR5gR_0jUTW3oz00

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The person who first said “easy as pie” probably never ran a bakery.

The day starts before sunrise because cakes and other goodies are done by hand and take a lot of time to do right.

If you have the iconic Cleveland name “Hough Bakeries” on the wall, it’s also has to be excellent.

‘One of the great’: Guardians mourn loss of former Cleveland Indian Gaylord Perry

Archie’s Hough Bakeries was open for barely a year when COVID-19 hit, but loyal customers got them through and so will a grant from Cuyahoga County.

“We’ll be able to purchase some equipment that’s badly needed. Another mixer, a cake depositor, another oven. Those are the things we really need,” bakery owner Archie Garner said.

The Significant Transformative Impactful Minority-focused grants, or STIMulus grants for short, are for small businesses like Archie’s that made it through the pandemic and are now looking to grow.

Archie’s Hough Bakeries were surprised to hear they got the max.

“We’re able to to do business grants from $10,000 to $50,000. I think Archie’s, you got $50,000,” County Executive Armond Budish said.

The money comes from close to $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, which will go to 55 different small, mostly minority and women-owned businesses of many types — from retail and restaurants to tech and fitness.

Nu-Life Fitness in Collinwood survived the pandemic even though they were forced to close for months.

Things have been going very well since. So much so that they opened up a small vegan carryout and juice spot in the gym.

Nationwide outage affecting 988 suicide and crisis hotline

Owner Miesha Wilson says their $50,000 grant will not only allow them to give the carryout room to grow, but will allow them to help other entrepreneurs

“So when we create the incubator spaces, we’re going to divide. It’s going to allow other business that have boutiques, nail salons, just things that are small that they’re trying to get off the ground. This will become a hub for that in the middle of the Waterloo Arts District, which is thriving by the way,” Wilson said.

That’s all anyone wants — to give small businesses a chance to thrive. Many minority and women-owned businesses had to close for good because of the pandemic. Those that survived hope to continue to bounce back.

“This award will give us a huge shot in the arm,” Garner said.

If you are a small business owner and would like more information about programs in Cuyahoga County geared to help, go here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Paid safe leave approved for city of Cleveland employees

CLEVELAND (WJW) — New legislation by Cleveland City Council aims to protect employees of the city of Cleveland and their children who are survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking with up to 60 hours paid time off. “This is a real crisis and emergency,” said Ward 7 Councilmember Stephanie Howse, a co-sponsor of […]
signalcleveland.org

Still no deal with Cleveland city workers, building bridges and COVID money talk

Although Teamsters Local 507 and other unions representing Cleveland city workers have cut back their public protests against Mayor Justin Bibb over a contract impasse, they are far from retreating, union leaders told Signal Cleveland. A strike, they say, is coming. (Just like winter.) Teamsters met on Nov. 22 with...
cleveland19.com

Multiple employees indicted for patient abuse at the Warrensville Development Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of eight employees of the Warrensville Development Center were indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for alleged patient abuse. The Warrensville Development Center is a facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities located on Green Road in Highland Hills. Terrance Shambley, 43, is accused...
Cleveland Jewish News

10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff

Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
signalcleveland.org

Rent help and housing vouchers on the minds of Cleveland public commenters

Clevelanders continued to call for a participatory budgeting process during Cleveland City Council’s weekly public comment session. Several commenters also asked council to think about housing needs, including filling a gap left by rental-assistance programs that have ended, and passing what are called source-of-income protections aimed at preventing discrimination against residents who use housing vouchers to cover rent payments.
Cleveland.com

Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.

AARON SIGN SHOP Front DoorPhoto byThe Brown Report. Garfield Heights, OH. - Thirty-two-year business owner Jim Grenig of AARON Sign Shop exposes a young male after his business door is damaged early Saturday morning. "I am fighting back. I put this video on various social media outlets, including youtube. This store is my business. I have been here for thirty-two years and will not allow anyone to destroy what I have built. I grew up in this community. I attended Trinity High School," said Mr. Grenig.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing: Nicholas Davis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Nicholas Davis, 28, has been missing since Oct. 29, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5262.
actionnews5.com

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
cleveland.com

Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
Cleveland.com

‘Crime is happening in the suburbs, too’: Racist letters found near several Cuyahoga Falls apartments

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Racist letters were placed in apartment complexes in the city, leaving residents worried about their safety and angry about the hateful messages. After spending time with friends and family Thanksgiving evening, Deborah Smith returned to her townhouse near the 1000 block of Seibel Drive, where she noticed papers spewed across the parking lot. She opened one of the papers to find a letter using slurs toward Black people and other intimidating language allegedly from another tenant.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

78K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy