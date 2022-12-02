Read full article on original website
1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County
The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
Public Invited to Participate in “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive
The public is invited to join Wichita’s first responders for the 28th annual American Red Cross Wichita and Sedgwick County “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive. It will be held from Dec. 13th to Jan. 1st at the Wichita Blood Donation Center (707 N. Main St). During...
Wind Surge sold to new owner, team will remain in Wichita
Officials with the Wichita Wind Surge announced Monday that the team has entered into an agreement to be sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball. The team will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the...
Ascension Hospitals Asking for Community’s Help to Prevent Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals are asking for the community’s help to protect patients and staff by taking steps to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses. Family and friends of patients are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion or sore throat.
McPherson Woman Sentenced to 36 Years for 2nd Degree Murder
A McPherson woman was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in prison in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020. 36-year-old Tina Nicole Brown was sentenced in McPherson County District Court to 442 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of second-degree reckless murder. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer, to be served concurrently with the prison sentence.
