The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.

1 DAY AGO