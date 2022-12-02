Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Man Busted For Shoplifting During Shop-With-A-Cop Event
The suspect didn't realize there were nearly 40 cops inside the store.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach police officer on administrative leave after domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge, the police department said. Officer Justin Dunne was arrested at the Port Orange Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1, a day after investigators said he...
fox35orlando.com
Off-duty Florida firefighter renders aid to child on Christmas parade float
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A child who was experiencing a medical emergency while riding on a Christmas parade float was rescued by a quick-thinking, off-duty member of the Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR). Dustin Bovill and his family were enjoying the Havendale Christmas Parade on Friday evening when Bovill saw...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot near hotel on International Drive, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot near a hotel in Orlando Monday morning. A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said it happened around 4:40 a.m. near the Floridian Express Hotel on International Drive near Universal Boulevard. The victim was transported to a local...
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
beckersdental.com
Florida dentist charged with tax evasion
A Florida dentist was recently charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return. Frantz Brignol, DMD, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., allegedly amassed nearly $900,000 in tax liabilities with the IRS, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Justice Department. Between approximately 2014 and 2020, Dr. Brignol allegedly evaded tax payments by hiding money in his mother's bank accounts, trading funds overseas and failing to disclose another bank account to the IRS. He was also accused of failing to file an income tax return in 2020.
Florida sheriff’s office deputy killed in off-duty ‘incident’
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed while off-duty Saturday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County commissioner raises questions over fireworks regulation after deadly warehouse fire
TAFT, Fla. - As the State Fire Marshal investigates what caused the warehouse fireworks fire in Orange County, commissioners are raising concerns. Last week there were two fires in Central Florida at facilities that stored fireworks. One person died when a car crashed into Phantom Fireworks and the business went up in flames in West Melbourne. In Orange County, three people died at the Magic in the Sky warehouse when fireworks exploded as the buildings went up in flames.
westorlandonews.com
Illegal Narcotics, Illegally Concealed Firearm in Orlando Traffic Stop
The Orlando Police Department said an officer of the East Patrol Division recently conducted a traffic stop on Curry Ford Rd and Conway Gardens Rd, where drugs and a gun were recovered. OPD said probable cause was established and a search of the vehicle revealed the driver had illegal narcotics...
westorlandonews.com
Drugs, Guns Found During Orlando Traffic Stop at Colonial & Bennett
The Orlando Police Department has been keeping busy with crime, guns and drugs around the city. Recently, OPD Patrol Tac units were on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Colonial Dr and Bennett Rd. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics...
WESH
Man arrested after escaping from Florida prison, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after escaping the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of Edward Saucier's escape after he cut his ankle monitor on Dec. 1. A resident reported a burglary at their...
Orlando Health asking for help identifying patient at ORMC
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health officials say they’re looking for anyone who may be able to help identify a patient who’s been at Orlando Regional Medical Center for weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The patient is described as a Hispanic man in his...
valenciavoice.com
Florida Employers Remain Reluctant to Change Drug Policies for Medical Marijuana
Florida workers are facing terminations of employment for searching other means of pain management through medical marijuana. Though medical marijuana was legalized November 2016, Florida companies have yet adjusted to this new law. Corporations found loopholes to terminate employees with Medical Marijuana cards (MMC) through unnecessary testing. This happened to Brevard County school teacher Allison Enright when tested for workers’ compensation. Enright uses it to deal with severe neck and spinal ailments, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote attack sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Warehouse Fire: Third person now reported dead
ORLANDO, Fla. - A third person has reportedly died after a fireworks fire broke out at a Magic in the Sky facility at an Orlando warehouse Thursday evening. Landon Bourland, 24, has been identified as the third person who died as a result of the fire. On Friday, fire officials named David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, as the other two people who lost their lives because of the fire.
orangeobserver.com
Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
fox35orlando.com
2 injured after pallets fall, trapping them in Orange County, fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt after some pallets fell at a business in Orange County on Saturday, trapping them, Orange County Fire Rescue said. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Orlando around 10 a.m. Fire Rescue tells FOX 35 when units arrived the people...
fox35orlando.com
Unknown patient at Orlando Health: Hospital needs help identifying man being treated there
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who arrived at the hospital several weeks ago. Or anyone who may know him. The hospital said the man was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, around 8:30 p.m. from a parking garage on West Robinson Street in downtown Orlando. He was wearing Evolution blue jeans (size 36), a gray t-shirt with Nirvana and smiley face logos on it, and New Balance shoes.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man apprehended months after skipping court date
A Leesburg man was arrested Thursday afternoon for skipping a September court date. Juan Shaw Smith, 54, had made several court appearances after being released on bail but missed his Sept. 22 court date, according to Lake County Court files. A warrant for his arrest had been issued and he was taken into custody Wednesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.
Comments / 0