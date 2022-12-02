A Florida dentist was recently charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return. Frantz Brignol, DMD, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., allegedly amassed nearly $900,000 in tax liabilities with the IRS, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Justice Department. Between approximately 2014 and 2020, Dr. Brignol allegedly evaded tax payments by hiding money in his mother's bank accounts, trading funds overseas and failing to disclose another bank account to the IRS. He was also accused of failing to file an income tax return in 2020.

