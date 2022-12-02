ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Janz’s contract for city attorney approved

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Andrew Janz’s contract to be the City of Fresno’s next City Attorney was unanimously approved on Thursday.

During the Fresno City Council meeting on Thursday, Andrew Janz’s at-will employment agreement was approved 7-0 by Fresno City Council.

Before the vote, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld asked Andrew Janz how he was familiarizing himself with municipal law ahead of starting his job.

Janz answered by saying that he had been meeting with the intern City Attorney and senior staff to prepare for the role. He also stated that there are similar legal theories that apply across the board, regardless if it’s criminal law or municipal law.

Councilmember Bredefeld who had voted against the appointment of Janz back on November 15, made the motion to approve Janz’s agreement.

Janz had been appointed as the next Fresno City Attorney in a special closed meeting where he received the support of Council President Nelson Esparza, Council Members Tyler Maxwell, Miguel Arias, and Mike Karbassi. Council Members Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez were not present.

