Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Pitt Coaches Tell Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec He'll Need to Earn Starting Job
The Pitt Panthers weren't willing to hand Phil Jurkovec the starting job right away.
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo breaks foot in Week 13, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
numberfire.com
Titans' Treylon Burks being evaluated for a concussion
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is being evaluated for a concussion. Burks is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head during Week 13's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before exiting the game, Burks caught his only target for 25 yards and a touchdown.
numberfire.com
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
numberfire.com
Georges Niang (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Niang is dealing with right foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Raptors officially downgrade Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) to out Monday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hernangomez suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Magic and wasn't able to return. He'll take tonight off as he tries to recover. Hernangomez has been averaging 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) cleared for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, so this comes as no surprise. He has officially received the green light to take the floor versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. In 17...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) will play for Clippers under minutes limit Monday
Los Angeles Clipper head coach Ty Lue said that Luke Kennard (calf) will play with a minutes limit in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornet. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November, but he'll get some minutes tonight against the Hornets. Our models project him to play 20.1 minutes.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
numberfire.com
Shake Milton coming off 76ers' bench on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Against his former team, James Harden has been cleared to return to the court. While he'll have a minutes restriction, he has been immediately placed in the starting five. In a corresponding move, Milton will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Mikal Bridges (knee) cleared to play in Suns' Sunday contest
Phoneix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (knee) will play in the team's Sunday game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bridges was given a probable tag ahead of Sunday night's game, and has already been cleared to play against the Spurs. Bridges has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) will play in Clippers' Monday night game
Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue confirmed Monday that Paul George (hamstring) will play against the Charlotte Hornets. George hasn't played since before Thanksgiving after he suffered a hamstring injury, but should be back on the court tonight against the Hornets. Our models project George, who has an $8,400 salary...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke playing with Grizzlies' second unit Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Brandon Clarke in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Clarke will play with the Grizzlies' second team against the Heat Monday while Santi Aldama takes a spot in the starting five. Our models still project Clarke for great usage tonight,...
Comments / 0