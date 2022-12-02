Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
ffxnow.com
Sully’s Pour House slams prosecutors over handling of 2021 shooting case
The owners of Sully’s Pour House, a gastropub in the Town of Herndon, is disappointed over the handling of prosecution against a man who allegedly fired a gun in the business on Nov. 6 last year. In a scathing Nov. 30 Facebook post, the owners said the justice system...
ffxnow.com
New hotel at Springfield Town Center moves forward despite delay of park
The first pieces of the long-anticipated redevelopment of Springfield Town Center are officially moving forward. At a Nov. 30 meeting, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted to approve the replacement of a surface parking lot with a five-story hotel — a move that the applicant says could jumpstart the rebirth of the area that surrounds the mall.
After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS
In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations. The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 5, 2022
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 11189 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 5, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
alxnow.com
Police called after ‘altercations’ at Alexandria City High School
(Updated at 5 p.m.) Police responded to “student altercations” today at Alexandria City High School’s Minnie Howard campus but the incidents did not result in a lockdown, the school’s principal wrote in an email to parents on Monday afternoon. Three juveniles were arrested for obstruction of...
This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks
Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
Police investigate vandalism, hate speech in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism in South Riding with “hateful, racist rhetoric.” Police were called to South Riding Town Center on Friday around 8:30 a.m. Photos of the graffiti, spray painted onto concrete, circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The hateful messages were antisemitic, racist and […]
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
fox5dc.com
Community rallies after 'racist, hateful' graffiti found in Loudoun County; Sheriff's office investigating
SOUTH RIDING, Va. - Loudoun County residents rallied against hateful and racist graffiti that was found in the South Riding area of the county. The "racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic graffiti" was found painted near the Food Lion in the South Riding Town Center on Friday, according to local group Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity.
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
WTOP
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
fox5dc.com
DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report
WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
arlnow.com
Free clinic this Saturday will help people who want their criminal record expunged
This Saturday, Arlington County’s top prosecutor, its Circuit Court clerk and some attorneys will help people who want their criminal record expunged for free. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Dec. 3) at Arlington Presbyterian Church, located off Columbia Pike at 918 S. Lincoln Street. It will provide everything attendees need in one place to request arrests that did not result in convictions be removed from their record.
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
Woman charged in fatal Fairfax Co. crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police charged a 26-year-old woman for a fatal crash in October. Police said that the crash took place on October 26 at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road. Yaraliz Rivera Rosado of Alexandria was driving westbound on Leesburg Pike when she hit 40-year-old Elise Ballard. Ballard was hit […]
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Gift ideas from local businesses
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. We hear all the time about shopping local, shopping small, but do you know...
Comments / 0