Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Secretary of State John Scott resigns after just over a year on the job
AUSTIN, Texas — The state's top election official is stepping down after just over a year on the job. Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced he is leaving office at the end of the year to return to private law practice. Scott was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott...
LULAC files lawsuit claiming Houston City Council's at-large seats create disparity
HOUSTON — The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Houston Monday. The organization claims the city of Houston is the only major city in Texas with at-large council seats. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia claims the city is violating...
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
Flu season hitting harder than in previous years in Houston, experts say
HOUSTON — Flu activity has been high both across the country and locally in Houston. Experts said this is the highest it has been in at least five years, but the Houston Health Department said we may have hit our peak for now. However, they do expect another spike...
After two murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can make abusive situations worse
KATY, Texas — After two Houston-area couples died in murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can escalate abusive situations and they urge victims to seek help. Police said an eight year-old girl witnessed her mother’s murder inside a car parked at Texas Children’s Hospital west campus near Katy...
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Click2Houston.com
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
fox7austin.com
One of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One of the state's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Austin. Investigators say Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on November 28. Chefney has been wanted since February of this year...
Sen. John Whitmire running for Houston mayor
HOUSTON — The race for Houston mayor is starting to heat up as Sylvester Turner's term limit ends next year. Texas Senator John Whitmire announced he will be running for mayor in 2023, kicking off his campaign Wednesday. "I'm John Whitmire, a public servant, and I go where I'm...
Missing: Teen with autism last seen Saturday in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who has autism. Sixteen-year-old Chace Connor Perez was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Kelley Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That's near Frances Scott Key Middle School in northeast Houston.
Search continues for missing former UH Student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search is still ongoing for a missing former University of Houston student who was last seen during a camping trip at Canyon Lake, according to his family. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake...
KSAT 12
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters”
SULPHUR SPRINGS — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in mid-November...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she is going to Biden’s state dinner
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that she will be heading to Washington D.C. for Thursday’s state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
DHS releases bulletin naming minority groups who are 'targets of potential violence'
HOUSTON — The Department of Homeland Security released a new bulletin naming minority groups who are "targets of potential violence," including the LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities. “It is something that weighs on everyone's mind," said Anti-Defamation League Southwest Regional Director Mark Toubin. "It creates anxiety." Toubin said while...
Traffic Alert: East Freeway shut down heading east in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — The East Freeway is shut down heading east due to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Houston Transtar. This happened just after 3 a.m. near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou. No other details on the crash or how long the closure will last were available.
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
'This is the future' | University of Houston testing new robot waiter in on-campus restaurant
HOUSTON, Texas — The University of Houston is testing a new research project they’re calling the "future of food service." Eric’s restaurant on the University of Houston campus serves more than just a menu. It’s also a training ground for students studying hospitality at the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership.
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1