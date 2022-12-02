ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
fox7austin.com

One of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One of the state's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Austin. Investigators say Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on November 28. Chefney has been wanted since February of this year...
KHOU

Sen. John Whitmire running for Houston mayor

HOUSTON — The race for Houston mayor is starting to heat up as Sylvester Turner's term limit ends next year. Texas Senator John Whitmire announced he will be running for mayor in 2023, kicking off his campaign Wednesday. "I'm John Whitmire, a public servant, and I go where I'm...
KHOU

Missing: Teen with autism last seen Saturday in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who has autism. Sixteen-year-old Chace Connor Perez was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Kelley Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That's near Frances Scott Key Middle School in northeast Houston.
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
KHOU

DHS releases bulletin naming minority groups who are 'targets of potential violence'

HOUSTON — The Department of Homeland Security released a new bulletin naming minority groups who are "targets of potential violence," including the LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities. “It is something that weighs on everyone's mind," said Anti-Defamation League Southwest Regional Director Mark Toubin. "It creates anxiety." Toubin said while...
KHOU

Traffic Alert: East Freeway shut down heading east in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — The East Freeway is shut down heading east due to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Houston Transtar. This happened just after 3 a.m. near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou. No other details on the crash or how long the closure will last were available.
