wvlt.tv
Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition. Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing. One winner...
WATE
Knoxville sees high Flu Activity
Knoxville is at the top of the list for the highest flu activity in the country's top 10 markets. According to Walgreens Flu Index, Knoxville and Tennessee are among the spots with the highest flu levels leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it. Knoxville...
WATE
Drug overdoses increase during holidays
A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday season. Fentanyl is getting stronger and one dose of the life-saving drug Narcan may not be enough to prevent an overdose. Drug overdoses increase during holidays. A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday...
wvlt.tv
Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
WATE
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Currently, Morristown boasts a population of nearly 31,000 people, but those are just the folks who live there. The population swells to about 18,000 every morning with people who drive to the city to go to work, to go to school, to shop, to eat, which begs the question. If you're going to do all of those things here, why don't you just live here?
localmemphis.com
Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
wvlt.tv
CoCoMelon Live coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CoCoMelon Live is set to begin the US leg of its tour on Monday, and they will be making a stop in Knoxville. In the show, JJ and his family are putting on a show and need help writing their own songs. The interactive performance will...
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
Knoxville residents feeling the effects of ‘strong flu season’
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Two women in Maryville and one in Maynardville have been voted as the top 1% of the World’s Greatest Bakers. Tips for UT fans visiting Miami for Orange Bowl game. Thousands of UT fans are traveling to Miami to attend the Capital One Orange Bowl. Cocke County is running...
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
WATE
REAL ID deadline pushed back 2 years
The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News. The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
Rent The Chicken offers two unique experiences that will create memories for a lifetime, and Middle Tennesseans have a chance to get involved.
wvlt.tv
LIST: Christmas parades across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas festivities are in full swing across the region, giving East Tennesseans many opportunities to celebrate the holidays. Grab your coat and scarf because many parades will be underway in December. The dates and times can be found below. Friday, December 2. 7 p.m. - WIVK...
wvlt.tv
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
Parents speak after their son missing for seven months found dead in Knoxville
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
