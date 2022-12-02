ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Gov. Reynolds gives $20M toward building Iowa homes, including Siouxland Habitat for Humanity

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdyOw_0jUTU0FE00

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents.

The funds will help more than 90 families in Iowa through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives. 16 organizations throughout the state received the grants to assist in meeting local housing needs. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity got more than $1.3 million for six homes.

Yankton homeless shelter looking to expand

“With this grant we’ll be able to build six houses in two years which will significantly up our ability, which means we can serve more people. And certainly, right now affordable housing is tough to come by, no matter if you’re trying to buy a house or if you’re trying to rent somewhere. So, we are excited that this is going to expand our services” said Anne Holmes, Executive Director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

The money will also go other organizations in the northwestern part of the state. Iowa Habitat for Humanity obtained more than $1.3 million for six houses for areas including Spirit Lake and Milford. Region 12 Council of Governments acquired $850,000 for five houses in areas such as Carroll, Denision, and Sac City.

Comments / 31

mjrediowa
3d ago

Which rich contributors is she rewarding this time? Is sure isn’t because of her compassion to help people find homes- she doesn’t even rank on the human-kindness scale.

Reply(3)
19
Ed Sorensen
2d ago

She had 30 million from the government and threw it away that would have help young families. But we're going to do with rich friends. What's her kickback

Reply
4
bellside86
2d ago

Sure as hell she didn't give any money. the people of iowa and the US payed money as always. Even payed for her Texas stunt.

Reply
5
