FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 5, 2022
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 11189 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 5, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
New hotel at Springfield Town Center moves forward despite delay of park
The first pieces of the long-anticipated redevelopment of Springfield Town Center are officially moving forward. At a Nov. 30 meeting, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted to approve the replacement of a surface parking lot with a five-story hotel — a move that the applicant says could jumpstart the rebirth of the area that surrounds the mall.
Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons
The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
Sully’s Pour House slams prosecutors over handling of 2021 shooting case
The owners of Sully’s Pour House, a gastropub in the Town of Herndon, is disappointed over the handling of prosecution against a man who allegedly fired a gun in the business on Nov. 6 last year. In a scathing Nov. 30 Facebook post, the owners said the justice system...
Fatal crash on Route 50 near Graham Park Plaza raises county’s pedestrian death toll
(Updated at 1:15 p.m.) A man died last night after being hit by a vehicle in the Route 50 (Arlington Blvd) intersection with Allen Street in West Falls Church. The Fairfax County Police Department reported that officers were at the scene of the crash shortly before 8:30 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.
