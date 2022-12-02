Read full article on original website
Some Texas hospitals face risk of closure
26 percent of rural hospitals in the state are at risk of closing, compared to a 5 percent risk for urban facilities, the report found.
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
Flu season hitting harder than in previous years in Houston, experts say
HOUSTON — Flu activity has been high both across the country and locally in Houston. Experts said this is the highest it has been in at least five years, but the Houston Health Department said we may have hit our peak for now. However, they do expect another spike...
COVID, RSV and flu cases expected to rise in Central Texas
This trio of viral threats includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19.
Texas SNAP Benefits Have Been Extended For December 2022 – Are You Eligible?
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced that they are providing a SNAP benefits extension to Texans for December 2022. More than $340 million in emergency benefits are on the way. Many of you may have already received yours. THIS IS PERFECT TIMING. Texas Governor Greg Abbott‘s announcement...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Texas SNAP Benefits: Will Payments for Texans Continue? Until When?
For low-income families and individuals, Texas and other states like it offer emergency SNAP benefits to aid with food and grocery costs. Several states have been given permission by the US Department of Agriculture to distribute emergency allotments after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Texas SNAP...
This Is The Most Popular Candle Scent In Texas
Shane Co. compiled a list of each state's most popular candle scents.
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
4-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis receives new lungs
COVINGTON, La. — Doctors, nurses, and other members of the medical team clapped and waved at 4-year-old Ava Thomas last Monday as she was rolled down the hospital hallway. "She's waited a long time and at that moment she knew she was getting her new lungs," John Thomas, Ava's dad said.
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Search continues for missing former UH Student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search is still ongoing for a missing former University of Houston student who was last seen during a camping trip at Canyon Lake, according to his family. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake...
3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody
HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
Medical Moment: When to worry about a persistent cough
Whether it’s keeping you up at night or interrupting your day — or both — dealing with a cough is no fun. Particularly if it’s not going away. “There are a variety of reasons a person may have a cough, whether that’s due to an acute infection or an underlying health condition,” says Dr. Houssam Oueini, a pulmonologist at the Houston Methodist Lung Associates in Baytown. “An over-the-counter cough medication is a good first step to finding relief, but if your cough is persistent, you should consult your doctor.”
