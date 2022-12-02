Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Pitt Coaches Tell Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec He'll Need to Earn Starting Job
The Pitt Panthers weren't willing to hand Phil Jurkovec the starting job right away.
Week 13 NFL coaching grades: Two NFC East teams ace test; Three AFC West teams score low
While the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff aced their big matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs missed the mark.
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) active for Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Leonard Fournette (hip) active for their Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was able to practice in full for tonight's game, so it seems like he should be close to full health against the Saints. He should continue to work alongside rookie Rachaad White in a time share.
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams (knee) doubtful Monday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is doubtful for Monday against the Miami Heat. Williams hasn't played all season, so the doubtful tag suggests that he could be on the verge of making his debut. The Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), John Konchar (toe), and Jake LaRavia (foot) on Monday, so look for Santi Aldama and David Roddy to start and play plenty of minutes on the wings.
Luke Kennard (calf) will play for Clippers under minutes limit Monday
Los Angeles Clipper head coach Ty Lue said that Luke Kennard (calf) will play with a minutes limit in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornet. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November, but he'll get some minutes tonight against the Hornets. Our models project him to play 20.1 minutes.
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin starting versus Warriors Monday with Myles Turner (hamstring) sidelined
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin as a starter for Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. The sixth overall pick of the NBA Draft will make the first start of his career against the Warriors tonight while Myles Turner deals with a hamstring injury. Our models project Mathurin,...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo breaks foot in Week 13, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
Titans' Treylon Burks being evaluated for a concussion
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is being evaluated for a concussion. Burks is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head during Week 13's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before exiting the game, Burks caught his only target for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Poole (ankle) available, starting for Warriors on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole was recently upgraded to probable with his left ankle soreness. And now, head coach Steve Kerr has officially confirmed that he will be available and start on the wing. Our models project...
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles Sunday evening
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Davis is dealing with low back tightness. However, it doesn't seem as though it'll keep him sidelined to close out the week, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play.
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Ravens sign former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley
The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of their Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We're still waiting on an official timetable for the return of starter Lamar Jackson, who injured his knee in the first quarter of the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, but the Ravens seem to be signaling that the star quarterback will miss at least one game with their signing of Hundley. Tyler Huntley will start any games that Jackson misses.
Brandon Clarke playing with Grizzlies' second unit Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Brandon Clarke in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Clarke will play with the Grizzlies' second team against the Heat Monday while Santi Aldama takes a spot in the starting five. Our models still project Clarke for great usage tonight,...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) cleared for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, so this comes as no surprise. He has officially received the green light to take the floor versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. In 17...
Chuma Okeke (knee) still out for Magic Monday
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okeke is still dealing with the left knee soreness that has kept him out recently. Now, he has once again been ruled out to start the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
Aleksej Pokusevski no longer in Thunder's Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City will no longer be starting Aleksej Pokusevski in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder decided to give Jalen Williams the start Monday against the Hawks, and moved Pokusevski to the bench to make room. Pokusevski has a $5,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
