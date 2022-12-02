Don't plan a drive down Main Street in Lexington on Monday night, Dec. 5 to view all the Christmas lights and decorated storefront windows.

However, you are invited to sit or stand on the sidewalks to watch the annual Uptown Lexington Inc. Christmas parade make its way down Main Street.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. behind Lexington Senior High School and make its way down Main Street to West Ninth Avenue where it will end near the National Guard Armory building.

There are over 75 entries in the parade. Expect to see fire trucks, marching bands, beauty queens, festive floats and, of course, Santa Claus. Lexington Mayor Jason Hayes is the grand marshal of the parade this year.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Lexington Christmas parade set for Monday night