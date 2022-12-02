ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local family organizes blood, platelet drive in honor of teen son who has beat cancer twice

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
 4 days ago

A Davidson County family who has watched their son battle and beat cancer twice has organized a blood and platelet donation drive for the community at their son's high school on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Stacy and Tony Hill, parents of Gavin Hill, worked with OneBlood to bring the Big Red Bus to North Davidson High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday. The event is in honor of their son and all other children battling cancer.

Gavin Hill, a senior at NDHS, was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in Feb. 2021. He battled and beat cancer when he was 12 years old the first time.

During Hill's first cancer treatment, he underwent several blood and platelet infusions, Tony Hill said, so they know the life-saving need cancer patients have for blood and platelets.

"We want to raise awareness and share that there is a lot of need with the number of patients in hospitals with cancer," Tony Hill said.

Hill, who has been the varsity quarterback at North Davidson High School for the past two seasons has received support from the community in many forms. He has also used his time to mentor and talk with young children who have received a cancer diagnosis, such as young Merritt Plummer, 5, of Rowan County, who comes to all of Gavin's football games.

In July, Gavin Hill received word that there was no evidence of the disease in his body. He has since undergone two additional scans that showed no signs of cancer.

Each blood and platelet donor will receive refreshments, a OneBlood blanket and a wellness check that includes blood pressure, iron count, cholesterol screening and more.

You can make an appointment to donate by visiting oneblood.org/donate-now and use code 69330.

J ill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items, and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com and subscribe to us at the-dispatch.com.

