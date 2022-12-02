It seemed last week that Twitter owner Elon Musk could be preparing for a showdown with Apple, Inc. AAPL but the billionaire confirmed later that all is well between the two. A Lose-Lose Proposition: If Twitter is removed from Apple’s App Store, both have a lot to lose, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter. If it comes to an “all-out war” with Apple, Twitter will likely struggle to survive, he said. The Apple writer noted that the App Store provides Twitter with access to 1.5 billion devices.

1 DAY AGO