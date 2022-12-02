Read full article on original website
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author On Why Silicon Valley Fears Elon Musk's Twitter: 'He Doesn't Need A Job Or Money'
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election and has co-authored two books with the former president, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his support for Elon Musk. What Happened: The best-selling author questioned why Silicon Valley’s "WOKE" feared Musk, apparently referring...
Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party
Back in June, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter asking to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's client list. He shared an image of a dinosaur, unicorn, dragon, and the text saying "Epstein/Maxwell client list," noting that these are "things I'll never see in my life." He...
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
Following Bret Taylor's departure, more top executives are leaving Salesforce
Since co-CEO Bret Taylor announced he'd be leaving Salesforce, top execs from Slack and Tableau have also signaled their departures.
Edward Snowden Reacts To Elon Musk's 'Pardon' Poll: 'That's A Very Big...'
What Happened: Musk’s poll asking his nearly 120 million followers on the platform resulted in 3.31 million votes. 80.5% of those who voted said Wikileaks founder Julian Assange along with Snowden should be pardoned. Snowden said earlier that he and Assange were charged under a law that was aimed...
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
Elon Musk Asks If Snowden, Assange Should Be Pardoned, 80% Of Twitter Followers Say...
Former Central Intelligence Agency contractor Edward Snowden, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, as well as Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have been pursued by the U.S. government for years over accusations they leaked confidential and sensitive information. What Happened: Elon Musk on Saturday ran a poll on whether Assange and Snowden should be...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
Battle of Billionaires: Musk, Zuckerberg Strive to Break Free from Tim Cook's Shadow
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook had an estimated wealth of $1.5 billion as of January this year. That made him the 2,083rd richest person in the world, far behind the fortunes of Mark Zuckerberg ($142 billion) and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, with $189 billion to his name.
How Elon Musk Can Sidestep Apple's 30% App Store Fee And Still Keep The Platform On App Store
It seemed last week that Twitter owner Elon Musk could be preparing for a showdown with Apple, Inc. AAPL but the billionaire confirmed later that all is well between the two. A Lose-Lose Proposition: If Twitter is removed from Apple’s App Store, both have a lot to lose, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter. If it comes to an “all-out war” with Apple, Twitter will likely struggle to survive, he said. The Apple writer noted that the App Store provides Twitter with access to 1.5 billion devices.
Not Happy With Random Ads Encroaching Your Twitter Feed? Elon Musk Promises Fix This Week
Twitter users have some good news to look forward to, with regard to random advertisements infringing on their timelines or feeds. What Happened: On Monday, YouTuber Dave Rubin posted a tweet complaining about the "crazy amount of ads" hampering a user's Twitter experience. Twitter chief, Elon Musk responded to his...
Maxine Waters Says Sam Bankman-Fried's Media Interviews, Role As FTX CEO 'Sufficient' Basis For Congress Testimony
U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has publicly criticized Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX FTT/USD, for saying on Twitter that he would testify after “learning and reviewing what happened” at the exchange. What Happened: Waters, in a tweet on Monday, referred to...
Trump-Linked Digital World Stock Nears Apex Of This Breakout Pattern: What To Watch
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC was sliding more than 4% on Monday, with the bears trying to break the stock down from an inside bar pattern. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw increased interest in November after former President Donald Trump announced a bid for the 2024 presidential election. The SPAC was the ninth most-searched-for ticker on Benzinga Pro last month.
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Prints Mean Tweets And Screenshots: How He Uses Them As Motivation
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian prints mean tweets as motivation. A callout from a Yahoo executive provided great motivation for Ohanian in building Reddit. Using haters as motivation could be one of the reasons that entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian has been so successful. The Reddit co-founder recently shared how he used haters...
Tesla, Apple, Ford, Gitlab And EHang: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices fell over 1% on Monday after stronger-than-expected November ISM services data led to speculation the Federal Reserve will continue on its rate hike path, increasing the chances of recession. According to ISM, its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Xi Jinping Bolsters Own Agenda Amid Recent Protests While Paying Tribute To Late Chinese President Jiang Zemin
Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed his predecessor Jiang Zemin, who passed away last month, as a leader who led China's boom despite Western pressure and internal turmoil in the country after the Tiananmen crackdown. What Happened: At Zemin's funeral, Xi's comments were seen as a warning in light of recent...
Xi Jinping's Rule Will Be Impacted In The Long-Term By China's 'White-Paper Protests,' Says Former Australian PM
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said the rare nationwide “white-paper protests” in China may not have an immediate effect but will have a long-term impact on Xi Jinping's government. What Happened: Recently, hundreds of Chinese citizens took to the streets to protest against the country’s zero-COVID rules...
Amid Rising Tensions With Xi Jinping's China, Team Biden Considers Selling Upgraded Patriot Missiles And Radars To Taiwan
The Biden administration has proposed selling Taiwan as many as 100 of its most advanced Patriot air-defence missiles along with radar and support equipment. The report noted that the state department made the provisions under the 2010 sale to the island, so technically, it is not new. The proposal has been classified as an enhancement to the earlier deal, with a total value of $2.81 billion.
EXCLUSIVE: Pixel Vault Founder GFunk On What's Next For NFTs, Connecting With Community And Web3 Gaming
One of the most widely recognized non-fungible token companies over the last year and a half has been Pixel Vault, a company founded by Sean Gearin. Also known as GFunk, Gearin will be a featured speaker at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event in New York City on Dec. 7.
