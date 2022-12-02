ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' BIS says

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy