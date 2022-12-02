Read full article on original website
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
El Paso deputy city manager: no way to be fully ready for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
El Paso County commissioners will end migrant center lease to move to bigger location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
Rescue Mission of El Paso overcapacity, urges city to grant permission for vacant building
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to spend the night out on the streets as federal agents provisionally released them. Many migrants tried their luck getting into a local shelters but they're over capacity. Migrants made makeshift tents with cardboards and bundled up with blankets and clothes that...
Residents of Anthony, New Mexico say redevelopment at Dos Lagos Golf Course needed
ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — The city of Anthony, New Mexico started developing the land at the site of a former golf course. The city of Anthony bought the Dos Lagos golf course in 2019. Construction started to build a recreational complex for all ages, according to Gabriel Holguin, an...
El Paso County Sherriff's Office and local area organizations collect toys for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office with the help of the Majesty Car Club hosted a car show at the Santa with a Badge Toy Drive Sunday afternoon. The Sherriff's department hoped to collect more than 2,000 toys for kids who may need a...
Participating El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A's offer free nugget entrée
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are offering guests a free nugget entrée beginning on Monday. In order to get the free 5-count nuggets entrée you have to download the Chick-fil-A app. The offer is valid from...
El Paso Police Department search for two men who fired weapons inside west side bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso needs your help searching for two men who opened fire inside a west side bar at the Cincinnati Entertainment District. According to the El Paso Police Department two men were kicked out of College Dropout Bar located on 207...
Man dies after shooting at Las Cruces motel
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The incident happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Officials said they got a call that a man had been shot. Police officials...
Fort Bliss soldier to be awarded for pulling driver out of burning car following crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hero who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Saturday will be recognized by the El Paso Police Department for his actions. Alex Mayorga, Fort Bliss soldier, will receive EPPD’s Life-Saving Award, stated police. The 21-year-old was driving on Interstate 10 east...
Man saves driver from burning car after it rolls over in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
El Paso Children's Hospital beds at full capacity due to flu, RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For months doctors warned of a triple threat this winter, from COVID-19, flu and RSV. Doctors in El Paso are calling it the ‘winter sickness storm’ as respiratory viruses are on the rise here in the borderland. "It is the wave, the...
Students at British Ballet Academy take on teaching
Dancing for many is a form of expression, a passion or even just a way to relieve stress and have fun. For one group of young ladies they have dedicated their lives to the art of dance. The British Ballet Academy in East El Paso is a second home for...
NMSU basketball player suspended indefinitely
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New Mexico State basketball player who was involved in a deadly shooting was suspended indefinitely. Mike Peak, who was injured in the deadly shooting of University of New Mexico student, Brandon Travis, was suspended. State police investigators said 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with...
Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
NMSU vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will play at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit vs Bowling Green. The game will be on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. eastern time on ESPN. NMSU filed an appeal with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to play in...
