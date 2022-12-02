ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs4local.com

El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
cbs4local.com

El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
cbs4local.com

El Paso deputy city manager: no way to be fully ready for end of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
cbs4local.com

El Paso County commissioners will end migrant center lease to move to bigger location

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
cbs4local.com

Participating El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A's offer free nugget entrée

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are offering guests a free nugget entrée beginning on Monday. In order to get the free 5-count nuggets entrée you have to download the Chick-fil-A app. The offer is valid from...
cbs4local.com

Man dies after shooting at Las Cruces motel

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The incident happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Officials said they got a call that a man had been shot. Police officials...
cbs4local.com

Fort Bliss soldier to be awarded for pulling driver out of burning car following crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hero who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Saturday will be recognized by the El Paso Police Department for his actions. Alex Mayorga, Fort Bliss soldier, will receive EPPD’s Life-Saving Award, stated police. The 21-year-old was driving on Interstate 10 east...
cbs4local.com

Man saves driver from burning car after it rolls over in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
cbs4local.com

El Paso Children's Hospital beds at full capacity due to flu, RSV cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For months doctors warned of a triple threat this winter, from COVID-19, flu and RSV. Doctors in El Paso are calling it the ‘winter sickness storm’ as respiratory viruses are on the rise here in the borderland. "It is the wave, the...
cbs4local.com

Students at British Ballet Academy take on teaching

Dancing for many is a form of expression, a passion or even just a way to relieve stress and have fun. For one group of young ladies they have dedicated their lives to the art of dance. The British Ballet Academy in East El Paso is a second home for...
cbs4local.com

NMSU basketball player suspended indefinitely

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New Mexico State basketball player who was involved in a deadly shooting was suspended indefinitely. Mike Peak, who was injured in the deadly shooting of University of New Mexico student, Brandon Travis, was suspended. State police investigators said 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with...
cbs4local.com

Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
cbs4local.com

NMSU vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will play at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit vs Bowling Green. The game will be on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. eastern time on ESPN. NMSU filed an appeal with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to play in...

