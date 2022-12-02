Read full article on original website
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Snow in Stephenville
When listening to the last Brownwood Lion football game of the season, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the story line was about the weather. It was cold, it was raining, kind of a miserable night, but if you follow football, most of the time, most of the teams, most of the seasons are going to involve at least one or two miserable weather games. I’ve seen a lot of them, but very few I would describe as freaky weather.
Lady Lions drop Lorena tournament finale to Robinson, 48-39
LORENA – The Brownwood Lady Lions came up short in their Lorena basketball tournament finale Saturday, falling to Robinson by a 48-39 count. The Lady Lions, who finished the tournament with a 2-3 record, led 16-14 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime, and was tied at 33 through three periods before being outscored 15-6 over the final eight minutes.
Longhorns capture consolation title at Dublin with one-point win over Clifton
DUBLIN – The Early Longhorns won the consolation championship at the Dublin basketball tournament Saturday, defeating Clifton, 34-33. Kaleb Hoffman paced Early with 15 points trailed by John Hill with eight, three from Kaleb Ozuna, and two points each from Jeremy Brown, Camden Gamblin, Andrew Catan and Rohyn Price.
RECAP: Monahans football season ends in 4th round against Glen Rose
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans High School football team lost 62-14 to Glen Rose in the State Quarterfinal on Friday in Sweetwater. The Loboes were the last team from our area still in the playoffs, making their deepest run since 2011. Watch the video above for a recap of...
Dragons place third at De Leon, Lady Dragons fourth at Gorman
The Bangs Dragons placed third at the De Leon Tournament over the weekend. Leading the team in scoring was senior Guy Funk followed by senior Tyson Woods and junior Zack Furgeson. The Dragons were led defensively by seniors Guy Powell and Nate Stoffer. The Dragons travel to Goldthewaite on Tuesday...
Brookesmith Lady Mustangs place third at Moran basketball tournament
The Brookesmith Lady Mustangs finished third at the Moran Holiday Tournament with a 2-1 record. Brookesmith defeated Paint Creek Thursday (49-13), lost to Ranger Friday (42-38), and defeated Moran Saturday (38-11) to improve to 10-2 on the season. Scoring totals are as follows:. Bailey Mendieta (All Tournament Team) 41 points.
Tommy Bryan Shoemake
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough County with Pastor Tom Washburn officiating.
Robert Lee Wilson
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket, Texas passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service with family will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early Texas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Robert was born November 18, 1958 in Athens, Texas...
Mary Alice ‘Granny’ Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX. She grew up in Brownwood where she met the love of her life, Pete G. Bastardo Sr. whom she married in Bangs, TX and would go on to have four children, daughter Carrie, sons Pete, Gilbert and Jayson. They were married for 53 years and resided in Brownwood and Early, TX. Mary was a homemaker the majority of her life, however once her children were older, she obtained her Cosmetology License from Ranger College and was a hairdresser for many years working for several local salons, eventually owning her own Hairstyling Salon and Beauty Supply Business. Mary and Pete had the opportunity to become foster parents and cared for several foster children in the community over the last several years. More recently, due to health issues, she was retired and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her favorite pet Coco. Mary enjoyed seeing pictures and face timing with her two great-grandchildren Mary loved watching western movies, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.
"Austin Arches" in Coleman for the Christmas Season
You are invited to go see the ‘Austin Arches’ on top of the old hill on Austin Street in Coleman from 6-10pm everyday until the end of December! Throughout the lighted path you can expect to see over 25,000 Christmas lights as you drive under the 60ft arches. Be sure to tune your radio to 100.5 FM as you drive by and stop at the house with the dancing lights programmed to the music for a half hour of lighted entertainment. Feel free to walk around and take pictures, but please be mindful of people’s driveways and property. Justin Smith says, "Come enjoy the lights as we celebrate the true light of Christ that came into the world 2000 years ago." (Special thanks to Mike Barker for his scissor lift, Mike Davis for his equipment, and Mitch Birdwell.)
Christine Diane Case, 62, of Early
Christine Diane Case, age 62, of Early, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30PM on Saturday, December 3 at Heartland Funeral Home. A memorial service for Christine will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 4 in the Heartland Funeral Home...
Steven Rock Hager, 73
Steven Rock Hager passed away in Brownwood, Texas on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He lived a life enriched with his zest for adventure and his steady determination to never give up. Memorial services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on December 28th at 2:30...
Deloris Duplechain
Deloris Duplechain, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery located at Texas Loop 438, Winters, TX 79567 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. She was born on Friday, October 13,...
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
BHS recognizes November Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their November 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Bryan Clark was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS cheerleaders and assistant principals Andy Gill and Ginger Alford are pictured below with...
Parker County home heavily damaged by fire
There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project
NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Vehicle strikes deputy’s patrol unit, no injuries
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Monday:. In the early hours of Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisting DPS with a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Hwy 67/84, near Bangs Hill. This was when a vehicle struck one of the deputy’s patrol units.
Disturbing Suspected Child Molester Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age out of Concho County. Benjamin Celedon Lira, 35, was arrested by the...
