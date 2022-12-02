Read full article on original website
Where's the bus? LTD announces holiday service hours
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District (LTD) bus schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day have been announced and are posted on the District’s website. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Regular Saturday service with the final bus trip...
NORAD Santa Tracker prepares for Santa's flight
EUGENE, Ore. — Tis the season for tracking Jolly Old Saint Nicholas! NORAD is firing up the radar to keep a close eye on the sky for Santa Clause come Christmas Eve. NORAD's got it down to a science now. They've been tracking Santa for more than 65 years.
NBC 16 Toy Drive 2022 runs through December 22
Help make the holidays bright for children in need!. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Les Schwab location in Lane, Coos or Douglas counties during the Toy Drive starting December 5; the Toy Drive runs through December 22. Drop off an unwrapped toy at Les Schwab or pick a...
Thousands attend 70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade's return
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Springfield tradition was back this weekend as the 70th Springfield Christmas Parade was held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. With the theme "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree," over 90 floats were registered for Oregon's "oldest and coldest" Christmas tradition. Local groups from all over Oregon ranging...
Gas in Eugene falls more than 30 cents per gallon over past week
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 31.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 61.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
EPD's 'Shop with a Cop' event helps 33 Lane County kids
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday, the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Oregon State Police joined up with 33 students from Lane County to shop for gifts and food. Fred Meyer partnered with EPD to organize the event, where children went around picking out gifts for their...
Ducks, Beavers bowl bound, representing Oregon in the post season
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know where both Oregon and Oregon State will be going bowling!. Oregon State is headed to Las Vegas to take on the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17. You will be able to see the game right here...
Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
Eugene Police Chief has concerns for Measure 114
EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
Measure 114 becomes law Thursday; police groups call implementing new system 'a challenge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Ballot Measure 114 is scheduled to become law on Thursday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) said Monday, they are doing everything they can to make sure permits to purchase are available but say “it is a challenge.”. The association says the infrastructure,...
Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
Oregon men lose to UCLA in first Pac-12 road game
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon men’s basketball team got off to a solid start against No. 21 UCLA, leading 27-21 at halftime. The Ducks would keep it close throughout the second half before ultimately falling, 65-56. Quincy Gurrier led the team with 15 points in the losing...
Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
Oregon volleyball bounces back after dropping first set to Arkansas
EUGENE, Ore. — They say it doesn’t matter how are you start - only how you finish. And for the Oregon volleyball team, that started the first set of their NCAA second round match-up against Arkansas. With a hitting percentage of zero, you would have thought the Ducks...
Eugene 4J to present community screening of cyberbullying documentary
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene School District 4J will present a free community screening of a cyberbullying documentary, "The Upstanders". According to a press release by the district, the film "explores all sides of cyberbullying, showing the perspectives of those who bully, their victims, families and the trauma of the bystander."
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced on social media Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Flowe committed to the University of Oregon in December of 2019, ranked as the #1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN. The start to Flowe’s college...
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
Ducks sweep LMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tourney
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team remained perfect at home this season and matched the second-longest winning streak in program history Friday, when the Ducks opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a first-round sweep of Loyola Marymount before 3,474 fans in Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon advanced to face...
