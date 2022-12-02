Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Salutes Bears Fans After Win at Soldier Field
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd.
Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'
Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Packers Chastise, Blame Jaire Alexander for First Half Vs. Bears
Packers chastise, blame Jaire Alexander during halftime originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaire Alexander received backlash for his first-half performance during the Bears-Packers game. At halftime, the Pro Bowl cornerback claimed his team "yelled" at him and blamed him for allowing ex-Packer Equanimeous St. Brown to catch a 56-yard...
Bears to Play Alex Leatherwood More at Right Tackle After Bye Week
Alex Leatherwood to play more at right tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears offense has grown incrementally all season, but most of those improvements have come in the run game. On Sunday, the Bears took their biggest step of the season in the pass game. Justin Fields completed 80% of his passes for the first time this year. He also surpassed 250 passing yards for the first time, and 200 passing yards for the second time. Fields deserves a lot of the credit for hitting new season highs at this stage of the season and for continuing to improve within Luke Getsy’s offense, but he couldn’t have done it without the offensive line. They also put together their best performance of the season in pass protection, and had their own season-best mark. For the first time this year, Fields wasn’t sacked.
Bears Snap Count: N'Keal Harry Makes Most of Limited Chances
CHICAGO -- When Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool went down in the Bears' Week 12 loss to the New York Jets, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert walked over to N'Keal Harry on the sideline and delivered a message. "During the fourth quarter, I went to him over there and I...
NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Packers
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over...
Packers' Jaire Alexander Apologized for Calling St. Brown ‘Scrub'
Alexander apologized to St. Brown for 'scrub' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Equanimeous St. Brown shared on Monday that Jaire Alexander apologized to him for telling the media that St. Brown is a “scrub,” following the Bears loss to the Packers on Sunday. St. Brown said that he didn’t take the diss personally, and chalked it up to a “heat of the moment” comment.
Why Bears' Matt Eberflus Had No Issue With Play-Calling in Packers Loss
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears let one get away Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. After jumping out to an early 16-3 lead, the Bears' offense stalled in the second half due to penalties, poor execution in critical situations, and some questionable play-calling by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Week 13 NFL coaching grades: Two NFC East teams ace test; Three AFC West teams score low
While the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff aced their big matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs missed the mark.
Aaron Rodgers Reminisces on Playing Versus Bears at Soldier Field
Rodgers reminisces on playing Bears at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers is well acquainted with the city of Chicago. Not only did he claim to have grown up watching Chicago sports on WGN when he was a kid, but he's now played 30 games against the Chicago Bears – 15 of them in the windy city.
Pitt Coaches Tell Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec He'll Need to Earn Starting Job
The Pitt Panthers weren't willing to hand Phil Jurkovec the starting job right away.
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown Could've Fought for Ball on Justin Fields INT
St. Brown agrees he could've fought for ball on INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after Equanimeous St. Brown was critiqued by Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus for his part in Jaire Alexander’s fourth-quarter interception, the Bears wide receiver spoke to the media about the play. St. Brown tipped his cap to Alexander for coming away with the interception, but also conceded that he could’ve done a better job to prevent it.
Tom Brady Leads Bucs to Improbable Comeback Win Over Saints
How Tom Brady fared in Bucs' improbable comeback win over Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked on their way to an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. And then Tom Brady happened. The 45-year-old quarterback engineered consecutive touchdown drives...
Odell Beckham Jr. Attends Mavs-Suns With Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs After Cowboys Visit
OBJ attends Mavs game with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs after Cowboys visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It looks like Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with the Dallas Cowboys included taking in an NBA game. The free agent wide receiver showed up to Monday night's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game with...
Deion Sanders Becomes Colorado's New Football Coach
Deion Sanders becomes Colorado’s new football coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Primetime is heading to Boulder. Deion Sanders has been named the new head coach at the University of Colorado. The announcement came shortly after Sanders' current team Jackson State defeated Southern in the SWAC title game on Saturday.
