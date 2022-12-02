Alex Leatherwood to play more at right tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears offense has grown incrementally all season, but most of those improvements have come in the run game. On Sunday, the Bears took their biggest step of the season in the pass game. Justin Fields completed 80% of his passes for the first time this year. He also surpassed 250 passing yards for the first time, and 200 passing yards for the second time. Fields deserves a lot of the credit for hitting new season highs at this stage of the season and for continuing to improve within Luke Getsy’s offense, but he couldn’t have done it without the offensive line. They also put together their best performance of the season in pass protection, and had their own season-best mark. For the first time this year, Fields wasn’t sacked.

14 HOURS AGO