WJCL
Savannah State University sorority worked to make sure kids have a happy Christmas
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Before putting up their books and heading home for winter break, the Delta Nu chapter at Savannah State University continued its work to serve the community. The National Pan-Hellenic Council organization wanted to make sure that as many kids as possible could wake up with a...
wtoc.com
Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
A Gift of Dentistry helps 67 with over $25k of free dentistry
The annual “A Gift of Dentistry” event provided free dental care to 67 citizens with a value of more than $25,000 in free dental care. Again this year Dr. Richard Marz and his associate Dr. Alex Brown collaborated with East Georgia Oral Surgery, Hearts and Hands Clinic and Ogeechee Technical College Dental Assisting program in order to provide as much dental help as possible.
blufftonsun.com
Group seeks to cover Beaufort National Cemetery with wreaths
Again this year, local Wreaths Across America donors hope to place wreaths on all the graves in Beaufort National Cemetery at the annual holiday presentation Dec. 17. More than 26,000 wreaths will be needed to mark the graves of those veterans and family members interred in the cemetery, and Sun City Hilton Head’s Andy Hoerner has been a big part of generating the gated community’s participation.
Local nonprofit to hold live holiday show benefitting single mothers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shelter From The Rain (SFTR) will hold its 6th Annual Christmas Show this weekend. The show will be held at the Savannah Theatre located at 222 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401 on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Shelter From The Rain has been empowering single moms in Savannah for over a […]
Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
WJCL
Savannah African Art Museum is hosting a Kwanzaa Marketplace every Friday leading up to the celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A tribute to African American Heritage. “What we’re hoping is that it helps the community get a better understanding of what Kwanza is,” Museum Education and Community Outreach Liaison Lisa Jackson said. Savannah African Art Museum is hosting a marketplace every Friday leading up...
wtoc.com
Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce hosts Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s hosted the 26th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade. WTOC’s Dawn Baker was a host at this year’s parade. We also brought our annual Toys for Tots campaign to the big parade to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
wtoc.com
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
WSAV-TV
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on …. Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Shooting leaves man seriously injured in...
allongeorgia.com
Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch Co Holiday Bingo Event Saturday
The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will be hosting their Holiday Bingo event on Saturday, December 3, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Eagle Creek Brewing Company in Statesboro. Tickets are $25, and $10 for each additional ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Retails Thrift Shop(located at...
blufftontoday.com
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
wtoc.com
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other. That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina. There was...
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
WJCL
New evidence in disappearance, death of Hilton Head woman paints picture of domestic violence
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On November 29, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they located the remains of missing Hilton Head Island woman, Brenda Carman. Just two days later, deputies said the sole person of interest in the case, Carman's long-time boyfriend Michael Wilson, took his own life.
