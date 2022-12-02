Fierce Aesthetics expanding skin care, health options

Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce CEO Jed Metzger and owner Sarah Kavalauskas cut the ribbon at Fierce Aesthetics + Skin and Body Bar. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Fierce Aesthetics + Skin & Body Bar at 712 W. North St. has a number of amenities and is expanding its offerings in the near future.

Fierce provides quality medical aesthetics which is prioritized for each and every client. Specializing in anti-aging and body contouring by providing the highest quality non-surgical cosmetic and aesthetic injectables, Fierce utilizes state-of-the-art technology for all non-surgical procedures.

Sarah Kavalauskas, owner of Fierce Aesthetics, was encouraged by friends to get certified for Botox since she was a nurse practitioner. Word of mouth spread about her botox certification, which started as a home business. She expanded her efforts to include skin care. Her passion is all things skin and beauty, with a special passion for aging gracefully and loving your skin. Her work aims to empower women and make every single client feel confident and beautiful while providing quality medical grade procedures. She has a strong product knowledge in medical grade products and studies to ensure her clients achieve outstanding care and optimal results with each individualized treatment plan. Kavalauskas strongly believes your skin is an investment that has benefits that last a lifetime.

The care is expanding. Kavalauskas recently hired a nurse practitioner to help with weight loss. IV therapy and hormone therapy will also be added to the mix. Kavalauskas says they are looking for a bigger building to accommodate all she wants to offer.

Fierce Aesthetics +Skin and Body Bar may be reached at 419-905-6485, at fierceaestheticsmedspa.com or on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram at fierceaestheticsmedspa.

