Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Crash on I-5 in Stockton causes delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on Monday morning caused traffic backups on Interstate 5 as crews worked to clean up the area. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 5) The crash happened on northbound I-5 south of El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol said the two...
A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today
After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
Vehicle veers off Marconi Avenue and onto northbound Capital City Freeway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Traffic is backed up along Capital City Freeway after a vehicle veered off the Marconi Avenue overcrossing and onto the northbound freeway, Caltrans said. Few details surrounding the incident have been released at this time. Caltrans said the incident is blocking both lanes of the freeway,...
Stockton cancels holiday events due to rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been canceled due to rain forecasted to persist throughout the evening, the city announced Saturday. The announcement came just hours before festivities were expected to kick off at the Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton. The...
Rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierra this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain continues to fall throughout the Sacramento Valley on Saturday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, according to National Weather Service (NWS). Radar reports from the NWS Sacramento office show that scattered rainfall will be seen throughout the Sacramento Valley until 10 p.m. on Sunday and the Sierra […]
Santa, Christmas fire truck making its way through West Sacramento this week
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Santa Claus is coming to town – but not in his usual sleigh. The West Sacramento Fire department is hosting its annual Christmas fire truck tour this week featuring tons of lights, free candy and a mobile visit from Saint Nick in multiple West Sacramento neighborhoods.
California International Marathon runners hit lifelong milestones amid rain and cold
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After countless hours of training, thousands of California International Marathon runners crossed the finish line on Sunday despite the rain. It's one of the biggest marathons to come to downtown Sacramento, bringing in people from all around the world. At the finish line, runners were met...
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
Fire in Sacramento being investigated as arson, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A commercial structure fire is being investigated as an arson, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire happened along Fulton Avenue near Carlson Way Monday evening. The fire was knocked down and isolated to the building, but there was still a lot of damage to the building itself.
Vandals destroying fields at Oakdale parks
OAKDALE, Calif. — Oakdale police said the fields at some city parks are being destroyed by people doing donuts on the grass. The recent incident happened over the weekend, where police said someone drove through Medlen Park and made a mess of the grass. However, police said there have...
Tips to stay safe while driving in rain, snow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winter storm is bringing much needed rain to the valley and snow to higher elevations this weekend, but it also creates the potential for unsafe driving conditions. Drivers may encounter limited visibility, hydroplaning and accidents. Henning Mortensen, owner of Bond Driving School, said staying safe...
Blue Shield notifies state of 370+ layoffs in Jan. 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 200 Blue Shield employees in the Sacramento region are set to lose their jobs in the new year, according to documents submitted to the state. The filing breaks down the layoffs as follows: 126 positions in El Dorado County at Town Center A, B, C and D; 74 positions in San Joaquin County at Lodi Reynolds Ranch North and South; and 24 positions in Sacramento at Rancho Cordova – Zinfandel A and B.
Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
How wet weather can impact our levee system | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With these winter storms and more rain on the way, Reclamation District 1000 is hard at work patrolling our local levees to make sure we don’t experience any flooding. Thursday’s rain already highlighted a number of concerns. The unhoused are even living in the...
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
