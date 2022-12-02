Read full article on original website
Related
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Dodgers reporter says LA won’t spend so they can save for this huge ’24 free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an interesting place this offseason. The team has plenty of money to spend, and has shown no hesitation in spending enormously to maintain one of the top payrolls in the game. At the moment, Los Angeles has over $100 million in space under the luxury tax threshold.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Team linked to Sean Murphy trade
A new late development has the Chicago Cubs connected to Oakland Athletics star catcher, Sean Murphy. It's been a seemingly endless whirlwind of Cubs news and rumors today. With reports that the Cubs met with Carlos Correa today and that a deal could be done in a few days, to reports suggesting the Cubs are entertaining the thought of signing two of the remaining three shortstops, there's been no shortage of news in the last few hours.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs meet with Carlos Correa at Winter Meetings
It had been a pretty silent day for rumors linked to the Chicago Cubs for much of the day. That was until the evening when many Chicago and national reporters dropped a ton of Cub rumors. Jon Morosi broke late on Monday evening that the Cubs have met with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.
Cubs Rumors: Jed Hoyer has 'green light' to spend from Tom Ricketts
Woo, boy. It's been a day of Cubs rumors with the Winter Meetings off and running in San Diego - and the last hour or so has been particularly juicy. From reports that there are scenarios where the Cubs come away with not one, but two of the three remaining star free agent shortstops to meetings with Carlos Correa, things are popping off.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals chasing shortstop and what that would mean
SAN DIEGO — One MLB insider is saying that the St. Louis Cardinals “are active in the free agent shortstop market,” meaning the Cardinals could be looking at one of the three top-tier names at the position as a way to infuse some offense into the lineup.
Boston Red Sox completely ruined relationship with Xander Bogaerts
The news keeps getting worse for the Boston Red Sox when it comes to Xander Bogaerts. According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, Bogaerts has been meeting with other teams over the past few days. At the same time, he reports that not only have the Red Sox failed to make a competitive offer but that the relationship between the two sides is in shambles.
Baltimore Orioles dipping toe into shortstop market
The Baltimore Orioles have proclaimed that their rebuilding process is over. They might be ready to prove that to be the case in free agency. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have been checking in on the top shortstops in free agency. Adding one of that group would send the message that they are back.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kodai Senga may be signing soon
The free-agent starting pitcher market has burst open with the recent signings of Jacob deGrom with the Texas Rangers, and Justin Verlander with the New York Mets. The Chicago Cubs were not believed to be in the sweepstakes for either pitcher and the same can also be said for Carlos Rodon, who is now the best available free-agent starting pitcher on the market. Not far behind Rodon in terms of free-agent starting pitcher rankings is Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Senga is making the transition to Major League Baseball and the Cubs were among the early favorites to sign the Japanese standout this offseason. In recent weeks, all has been quiet on the Cubs' front in regard to Senga and that includes this latest tweet from MLB Network Insider Jon Paul Morosi at the Winter Meetings.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Jed Hoyer loves this free-agent shortstop
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are here and the Chicago Cubs are connected to each of the top four-free agent shortstops. Entering the Sunday, the talk was centered around Dansby Swanson as there appears to be escalating interest from the Cubs in the former Atlanta Braves shortstop. Still, a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today has free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts as the team's top priority this offseason. All this while Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic had this to say about Cubs' president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Trea Turner.
Red Sox division rival reportedly considering Bobby Dalbec trade
The Boston Red Sox are considering addition by subtraction, and Bobby Dalbec is reportedly on the trade block. Dalbec was a promising Sox prospect just a few years ago, but has struggled to find consistency and success since his September 2020 debut. Chalk some of his issues up to the fact that he’s really a third baseman who’s been marooned at first base due to a certain cherubic superstar. With Rafael Devers patrolling the hot corner, the Sox have used Dalbec at first and even a bit at second, but it seems they’re ready to find him a new home.
Cubs fans will hate this latest Cardinals free agency rumor
This winter's loaded free agent crop of shortstops is in limbo as both the Giants and Yankees await a decision from AL MVP Aaron Judge. But that doesn't mean the rumors aren't still swirling and the latest from Jon Morosi will set Cubs fans' teeth on edge. It seems like...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0