$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
spectrumnews1.com
Lucky Strike Restaurant working to stay in Chicopee despite financial woes
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Lucky Strike Restaurant has been in Chicopee for nearly 75 years. They're working to stay in the community despite financial challenges since the pandemic. Like many others, Lucky Strike was forced to close during the peak of COVID-19. Since reopening, the restaurant has seen less business and has had to make changes, like closing an hour earlier each day, to stay competitive.
westernmassnews.com
TJO limiting some types of donations due to new waste law
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change in state law means that a local animal shelter won’t be accepting certain donation items anymore. This holiday season, people will be eager to donate to animal shelters, but thanks to a new ban on waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, people are going to have to be more selective with the items that they donate. The ban, which went into effect on November 1, requires textiles and mattresses to be recycled, as opposed to being thrown out in your trash. It also lowers the threshold on organic food waste for facilities generating more than one-half ton of these materials per week.
Cancer House of Hope lights up West Springfield Common with luminaria
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Commuters around the West Springfield Common found hundreds of residents walking along long illuminated walkways as part of the Luminaria Display sponsored by the Center for Human Development Cancer House of Hope on Monday. Each year near the holiday season, people in the local area have...
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
Pearl Harbor veterans remembered in ‘Everlasting Legacy’ ceremony in Easthampton, Northampton
EASTHAMPTON — Every year Frank Picard pays tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor and Sunday was no different, even if the veteran did have to skip church. “I just want to remember all the ones who gave their lives and served during that time,” said Picard, of Huntington, a member of the American Legion Post 224 in Easthampton and a veteran who served active duty from 1964 to 1968 and inactive duty until 1970.
Mass. continues work on migrant intake center, has yet to announce opening date
The emergency shelter and intake center opening later this month in Devens to accommodate a burgeoning number of migrants in Massachusetts will incorporate distinct spaces to connect people to stable housing resources. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the initiative last month, days after he filed a $139 million fiscal 2023 budget...
State legislators kick in $150K for Our Community Food Pantry’s new building
SOUTHWICK — State representatives Nicholas Boldyga and Paul Mark presented Our Community Food Pantry in Southwick with a check for a $150,000 budget earmark Monday afternoon to expand the food pantry and its services. The earmark from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget is meant largely to pay for a...
whdh.com
Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
Convenience store in Franklin County recognized for providing excellent service
A convenience store in Gill was one of five across New England to be recognized for above and beyond customer service.
Westfield council asks state to boost retirement for ex-firefighter with Parkinson’s
WESTFIELD — The public participation session struck a serious note during the City Council meeting on Dec. 1. Up first, Kevin LeClerc asked to use his time to mourn Robert Tesini, the city resident whose body was found Nov. 21 in the Westfield River. “I would like to take...
FEMA grants $4.7M to UMass Memorial Health Care for COVID, staff costs
The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Massachusetts $4.7 million to reimburse UMass Memorial Health Care to cover the costs of testing, acquiring equipment and hiring temporary staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Worcester-based healthcare system will receive grant money from FEMA’s Public Assistance program, a FEMA statement read. This money...
Emergency department for mental health care in western Massachusetts fluctuates
When the head of the largest behavioral health provider in western Massachusetts woke up Thursday, there were 39 people continuing to wait in emergency departments around greater Springfield in need of psychiatric treatment beds.
Worcester medical expert critical of $75 gift card to entice COVID-19 vaccination
WORCESTER — A "Hail Mary” is how Dr. Michael Hirsh, the city's medical director, described a state program to give a $75 gift card to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at certain clinics. The sports reference usually means a last-second, desperate attempt to win on the field or court, but Friday Hirsh applied it to Get Boosted, a vaccination program rolled out by the state Department of Public Health that is offering the gift cards. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man associated with Mexican drug cartel admits to trafficking fentanyl across the state
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion) drug cartel has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Josue Rivera Rodriguez, a/k/a “Bori,” of Holyoke, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Rodriguez was arrested and charged in April 2021.
Toy for Joy 2022: Donations large and small add up to happiness for children
Perhaps a potential Toy for Joy donor is asking, “Will even a modest donation make a difference?”. The answer is yes, yes, yes. Every day, each donation received by Toy for Joy is published online and in print with each donor’s message shared. The children, families and sponsors of Toy for Joy are deeply grateful for the enormous generosity of longtime donors, businesses and organizations who are in a position to help make the holidays bright for those in need.
Detached house in Amherst sells for $730,000
Jennifer Rauch and Cody Vild acquired the property at 150 East Leverett Road, Amherst, from Jennifer M Fabrizi and Aldo N Fabrizi on Nov. 7, 2022, for $730,000 which works out to $228 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
Westfield council votes to welcome ValleyBike despite annual cost concerns
WESTFIELD — On a vote of 10-3, the City Council accepted a grant of $177,888 from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Shared Streets and Spaces Program for construction of a ValleyBike shared bicycle network in Westfield. Councilors voting no balked at the annual administration cost of $4,551, for what...
Ume Asian Bistro in Longmeadow closing after 10 years
Owner-chef Simon Huang of Ume Asian Bistro said nearly three difficult years following the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the restaurant to close its doors by year’s end. “The coronavirus killed a lot of business,” Huang said in an interview on Friday. He cited the high cost of rent and 2023′s increase in the state’s minimum wage to $15 as factors in closing the eatery.
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
