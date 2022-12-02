Read full article on original website
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man says his rental home made him sick. It’s similar to a story we told you a few weeks ago, tenants of Family Home Solutions properties are turning to us for help. They say their complaints are being ignored. “I’m paying $700 a...
SHARE THE LIGHT
Use tax fails for the thrid time in Ozark. What's next for the city?. Traffic concerns arise with Glendale High School student pick up line. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. U.S. Census Bureau lists Springfield as the poorest city in Missouri. Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake...
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
PRAIRIE MERCANTILE 2022
Local air travelers react to REAL ID deadline extension
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For people scrambling in the Ozarks to get a REAL ID before May of 2023, they will now have some more time. Monday the Department of Homeland Security announced the deadline is pushed back two years to May 2025. Locally, air travelers are reacting to the news. “I was just so busy, […]
Not much sun this week
Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
Drivers concerned about traffic at Glendale High School during pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New concerns are arising about traffic overflow on S. Ingram Mill Road in Springfield and that it’s a problem during school pickup at Glendale High School. “Our issue tends to be at pickup in the afternoons,” said Principal Groves. “Glendale High has larger freshman and...
Vandals tag under-construction Springfield elementary school with antisemitic symbol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders say they replaced windows at an under-construction elementary school after vandals wrote hate speech symbols on them. It happened at York Elementary School at 2100 West Nichols Street. Over the weekend, vandals jumped the fence and spray-painted a swastika on a window...
Railroad workers in the Ozarks felt more could have been done with new contract
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A railroad strike was sidelined after Congress intervened. Rail workers received increased pay, but many say they are upset about not having paid sick leave. ”If I’m sick now, I’m coming to work. You know, I don’t definitely want to get a coworker sick, but I’m...
Winter weather prep event in Springfield Thursday
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Here’s an essential oils cleaner recipe.
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport revealed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator. As of December 16th, the Midfield […]
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged with stealing and damaging an adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue on November 19. Daniel J. Butts and Robert D. Hopkins are both charged with first-degree felony stealing and property damage. According to a press release, deputies with the Greene County...
Police arrest man wanted for robbing Springfield bank
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday. Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank in the 300 block of South Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Investigators say the man became upset when he made a transaction using the drive-thru window. The man...
Police investigate deaths of 2 inside Springfield home |
New Hunting Seasons Added For Portions Of The Lake Area
Dates for Deer and Turkey hunting in the Show Me State are now out for the 2023-2024 season. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there will be 2 new hunting seasons added to the existing list…including a Firearms Season for Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease during November. That...
