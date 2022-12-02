ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Government to sign £360m devolution deal with Cornwall

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8OOD_0jUTP90i00

Cornwall is to benefit from a £360 million devolution deal under new Government plans.

The proposed deal, which will require local consent and parliamentary approval, would give the county a locally elected mayor and a greater say over transport budgets, building and several other areas.

Levelling up minister Dehenna Davison will be in Cornwall on Friday to sign the deal, which the Government is hailing as a “landmark” settlement for the South West.

The agreement builds on the previous 2015 devolution deal for the county, with the election for Cornwall Council’s new mayor taking place in May 2024 pending a local consultation.

Under the proposals, the council will work with London on housing with £8.7 million provided for delivering more homes on brownfield land as well as co-operation with the Government on local policy around second homes.

The region will also receive £500,000 to improve transport planning, and funding for efforts to promote the Cornish language.

Also significant is the decision to fully devolve the adult education budget to Cornwall from 2025.

Ms Davison that “for too long” Cornwall has “not received the levers it needs to level up and address the unique challenges it faces”.

“I am proud to sign the devolution agreement today and empower local leaders here who know best the issues that most affect the region.

“I look forward to working with Cornwall to turbo-charge levelling up, spread opportunity and unleash this great area’s full economic potential.”

Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, called it a “big deal” for the county and urged the public to consider the proposals.

“The Government has made it clear that the proposed deal is conditional on making our governance change. I am appealing to one and all to carefully consider this huge opportunity for Cornwall to receive more funding, powers and influence – and have your say on the deal that will help shape Cornwall’s future when the consultation begins next week.”

Mark Duddridge, chairman of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, said the devolution of the adult education budget would “enable more tailored support to be provided to thousands of Cornwall’s residents every year”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family. A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”. Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said. She...
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Sudanese generals and pro-democracy group sign framework deal

Sudan’s ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group have signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters stayed out of the agreement. Monday’s deal pledges to establish a new, civilian-led transitional government to guide the country to elections and offers a path forward in the wake of Sudan’s stalled transition to democracy following the October 2021 coup.
newschain

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection. Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases. The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have...
newschain

EU and Western Balkans seek to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts have gathered for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Tirana to tell leaders from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North...
newschain

Preventative antibiotics for Strep A could be given in schools, says minister

Preventative antibiotics could be given to children at schools affected by Strep A infections, the schools minister has confirmed. Nick Gibb told GB News the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which...
newschain

Major incident declared as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in derelict factories

A major incident has been declared, with more than 100 firefighters tackling a huge overnight blaze which has torn through several derelict factories, leading to the evacuation of homes. The fire on a site off Lower Horseley Fields in Wolverhampton, which is near houses and railway lines, also saw all...
newschain

Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the “murky” award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer. It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts...
newschain

US Government advises Anne Sacoolas not to attend sentencing hearing

The US Government has advised Harry Dunn’s killer not to attend her sentencing hearing and a renewed application for her to appear via video-link has been granted. Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.
newschain

Starmer indicates Corbyn will not stand for Labour at next election

Sir Keir Starmer said he could not see how Jeremy Corbyn could stand as a Labour candidate at the next election. Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn had the whip removed over his response to the scathing Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into antisemitism in the party. Sir Keir,...
newschain

Amnesty International Canada claims it was hacked by Beijing

The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said it was the target of a cyber attack sponsored by China. The human rights organisation said it first detected the breach on October 5 and hired forensic investigators and cyber security experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, said...
newschain

Russian airfield hit a day after drone strikes on bases

A fire has broken out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, following a suspected drone attack. The fire occurred the day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.
newschain

China reiterates ‘no first use’ nuclear weapons policy in response to US report

Chinese defence chiefs have issued a scathing response to a US report alleging a major build-up in Beijing’s nuclear capabilities, insisting that China strictly adheres to its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons “at any time and under any circumstances”. The Pentagon released its annual...
newschain

It’s my job to prove them wrong – Everton’s Tom Davies to keep defying critics

Everton midfielder Tom Davies stopped caring what was said about him a long time ago but admits it is still his job to prove his critics wrong. The 24-year-old has endured a complicated relationship with fans since his breakthrough season in 2016-17. As a Liverpool-born lad his graduation from the...
newschain

Polls ‘do not point to re-election’ for Conservatives

Conservative polling numbers “do not point to re-election” despite Rishi Sunak’s personal popularity, a pollster has said. The Prime Minister’s favourability ratings deteriorated slightly in November, according to pollster Ipsos, but he remains only just behind Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in terms of personal popularity.
newschain

Michael O’Neill reportedly on verge of returning as Northern Ireland manager

Michael O’Neill is closing in on a second stint as Northern Ireland manager, according to reports. The 53-year-old, who guided his country to a first major tournament in 30 years when he led them to Euro 2016, left the role in 2020 after eight years in charge but is said to be close to agreeing a return.
newschain

Eddie Jones: The highs and lows of his rollercoaster England tenure

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach in response to a dismal autumn with the 2023 World Cup fast approaching. Here, the PA news agency looks at the highs and lows of Jones’ seven years in charge. Highs. Grand Slam, 2016. Jones’ reign began with fireworks as...
newschain

Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment

An Iranian lawmaker has said that the country’s government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands”, state media reported, a day after a top official suggested the morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests had been shut down. The role of the morality...
newschain

Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin hailed in memorial service

China’s leaders have eulogised the late Jiang Zemin as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. The President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Mr Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great Hall of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy