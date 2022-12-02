Read full article on original website
Newport News man convicted of armed robbery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday, a Newport News man was convicted of brandishing a gun to rob a convenience store in Henrico County. Chaikim Reynolds, now 21, went to rob the gas station store on Jan. 17, 2019. He went into the gas station store with 23-year-old Darrell Pittman...
Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors
The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk …. The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s...
VBPD shares footage of officer fatally shooting suspect; suspect appears to point gun at officer
Virginia Beach Police is hosting a press conference Monday following a shooting that took the life of one man last week.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor leaves hospital after 2 weeks in trauma unit
Doctors told her family they weren't sure she would make it.
Two remaining Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting patients released from hospital
Two remaining patients who were among the injured when a man opened fire at a Chesapeake Walmart last month have been released from the hospital
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight shooting on E Little Creek Rd shooting in Norfolk
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight …. Welcome Home Initiative in Virginia Beach brings …. Veterans across the country come to Virginia Beach for the 3-day event in November. They share painful stories, and work to unburden their souls from memories they carried for years. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Ftn7xP. VBPD...
Hampton Roads Mayors meet with law enforcement leaders to discuss fixing challenges to deter violence
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Monday, the Mayors and Police officials of the seven cities came together in hopes of stopping violence in Hampton Roads. The group met inside the Regional Building in Chesapeake for about two hours as part of the Mayors and Chief Administrative Officers Work Session. They discussed challenges and ways to improve public safety in the area.
TIMELINE: Body cam video shows what led up to VB officer shooting, killing man
Police to give update during press conference on a deadly Virginia Beach officer-involved-shooting.
Man died from October shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services
Top consultant for former Rep. Scott Taylor takes …. Today, the final shoe fell in the Scott Taylor petition scandal when his chief campaign consultant, Rob Catron, took a plea deal to plead “no contest” to three charges of willful neglect of election duties. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F52G9g. Welcome...
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
Newport News man pleads to illegal purchase of firearm used in gang shooting
A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to illegally buying a firearm that was linked to a gang shooting.
Victim identified in deadly Aqueduct Drive shooting in Newport News
A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.
Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-one-shot-in-newport-news/. Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News. Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man...
'It's really unacceptable:' Antisemitic flyers distributed in Newport News
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in the Beechwood community off of Denbigh Boulevard.
One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. When...
1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Once there,...
25-year-old charged after shooting on Americana Drive in Newport News
Police said 25-year-old Pele Tyreek Jackson is charged following a shooting on Americana Drive in Newport News on Sunday morning.
