Newport News man convicted of armed robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday, a Newport News man was convicted of brandishing a gun to rob a convenience store in Henrico County. Chaikim Reynolds, now 21, went to rob the gas station store on Jan. 17, 2019. He went into the gas station store with 23-year-old Darrell Pittman...
Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors

The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk …. The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s...
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man died from October shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services

Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-one-shot-in-newport-news/. Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News. Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man...
1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Once there,...
