Obituary: Ardona Lee Ward
Ardona Lee Ward, 92, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center, Cameron, Missouri. Donna was born March 6, 1930, in Mildred, Kansas to Harry Clair and Lula Blanche (Snyder) Wilson. Donna married Kenneth Ray Ward in Louis Town, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 28,...
Obituary & Services: Kay Barbara Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Missouri. She was...
Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers
Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County
Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
Former Trenton man arrested in investigation that began nearly one year ago
An arrest has been made stemming from an investigation in Trenton that began nearly one year ago. Forty-three-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with incidents on December 19th, 2021 at 610 West Crowder Road in Trenton. He was arrested Friday. Bond is $10,000 cash with Wheelbarger to appear December 13 in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Charges include felony stealing and attempted felony stealing of property valued at more than $750. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting a knife in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of another person. The misdemeanor count is for alleged 2nd-degree property damage.
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Chillicothe Police Officers responded to 111 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 2:45 PM, Officers received a call of a suspicious male claiming to be with ADT Security, but had a Brinks badge on. The man knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades. The resident denied entry to the man and he left. There was no marking on the car. Officers responded immediately, but were unsuccessful in finding the vehicle and male. Officers contacted Brinks Security and they do not sent out technicians without requested services. Chillicothe Police Department urge residents to be aware of this and contact the Chillicothe Police Department 660-646-2121 if you know this individual or their whereabouts.
Spickard Special Road District Board meets
The Spickard Special Road District Board met on December 2nd. Spending up to $500 was approved for necessary tools to work on equipment. The next meeting is scheduled at the Road District Office on January 6 at 6 pm.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter involving child’s death
A Chillicothe resident, arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th, 2021, pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court on December 1st. Twenty-three-year-old Avery Nicole Young entered a guilty plea to the felonies of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 9th. A jury trial scheduled for January 31st through February 3rd was canceled.
