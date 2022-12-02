ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

49ers’ fortunes now rest on right arm of rookie Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way.
WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
Dolphins place RT Austin Jackson on IR, sign OT Eric Fisher

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and signed 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to address injury issues along their offensive line. Jackson injured his right ankle against Houston in Week 12 and missed Sunday’s loss to...
All-Pro Wirfs, 3 Bucs defensive starters out against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and three starters from Tampa Bay’s secondary were declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s 23-17 overtime loss at Cleveland and is expected for sidelined...
Colts continue prime-time flops with disastrous 4th quarter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay lobbied the NFL schedule-makers for more night games. So far, Indianapolis has been a prime-time flop. From the ugly October overtime win at Denver to last Monday night’s fourth-quarter collapse against Pittsburgh to Sunday night’s disastrous fourth quarter in Dallas, not much has gone right on the NFL’s most visible stage.
Monday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Baker Mayfield. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin...
Phils’ Gregg wins Fishel Award for MLB PR excellence

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies executive Kevin Gregg has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings. Gregg is the vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies. He is the son of late National...
Bobby Wood signs with New England Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. The deal includes a 2024 team option. The 30-year-old from Hawaii, selected in stage two of last week’s reentry draft, scored five goals in...

