Related
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Pitt Coaches Tell Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec He'll Need to Earn Starting Job
The Pitt Panthers weren't willing to hand Phil Jurkovec the starting job right away.
Week 13 NFL coaching grades: Two NFC East teams ace test; Three AFC West teams score low
While the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff aced their big matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs missed the mark.
WTOP
49ers’ fortunes now rest on right arm of rookie Brock Purdy
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way.
WTOP
WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
WTOP
Dolphins place RT Austin Jackson on IR, sign OT Eric Fisher
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and signed 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to address injury issues along their offensive line. Jackson injured his right ankle against Houston in Week 12 and missed Sunday’s loss to...
WTOP
All-Pro Wirfs, 3 Bucs defensive starters out against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and three starters from Tampa Bay’s secondary were declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s 23-17 overtime loss at Cleveland and is expected for sidelined...
WTOP
Colts continue prime-time flops with disastrous 4th quarter
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay lobbied the NFL schedule-makers for more night games. So far, Indianapolis has been a prime-time flop. From the ugly October overtime win at Denver to last Monday night’s fourth-quarter collapse against Pittsburgh to Sunday night’s disastrous fourth quarter in Dallas, not much has gone right on the NFL’s most visible stage.
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Baker Mayfield. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
WTOP
Phils’ Gregg wins Fishel Award for MLB PR excellence
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies executive Kevin Gregg has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings. Gregg is the vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies. He is the son of late National...
WTOP
Bobby Wood signs with New England Revolution
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. The deal includes a 2024 team option. The 30-year-old from Hawaii, selected in stage two of last week’s reentry draft, scored five goals in...
