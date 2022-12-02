Which British football stadiums have held boxing matches? Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora at Tottenham joins list

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil vs. South Korea final score, result: Neymar and Richarlison shine to secure World Cup quarterfinal spot
Brazil made a gigantic statement in their quest for a sixth World Cup win with an artful 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the Round of 16. The Selecao are chasing a first World Cup trophy since Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho swept to glory in 2002 and their first-half display at Stadium 974 was worthy of being a part of that lineage.
