Bobby Hundreds Teases 'Pokémon' x The Hundreds Collaboration
Building on The Hundreds‘ extensive lineup of sought-after collaborations, Bobby Hundreds recently teased an upcoming release with Pokémon. Taking to Instagram, the American streetwear figure shared a post revealing the release date for the team-up and shared that NFT holders in the Adam Bomb Squad and Badam Bomb Squad would get first access. The initial reveal shows The Hundreds’ signature text logo reimagined with Pikachu’s head replacing the usual Adam Bomb.
'Chainsaw Man' Graces the Cover of 'Nylon Japan'
Nylon Japan has unveiled its cover stars for its February 2023 issue. For its special edition, the magazine will feature the titular Chainsaw Man on its front cover, whom Nylon Japan describes as the “new generation anti-hero.” Meanwhile his nemesis, Katana Man will grace the inner cover for the Chainsaw Man issue.
Cleon Peterson Releases 'MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE' and 'NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE'
Two new prints available at the artist’s webstore. Cleon Peterson is back with two new series of prints that comment on power, lust and vengeance. The prints, titled MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE and NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE, features the Los Angeles-based artist’s signature humanoid figures in a violent tussle. In the former, what appears to be a male figure violently dominates a female counterpart with his arms outstretched ready to strike with a dagger in hand. The latter artwork pits two male figures that seem to be in a stalemate in trying to best one another.
DC Studios Delivers First Poster for 'Blue Beetle'
During CCXP 2022, DC Studios‘ co-CEO, James Gunn, shared the first poster for Blue Beetle. The poster offers a look at the alien scarab that powers the Blue Beetle. Although we haven’t seen the actual design of the suit, the new look reveals the aesthetic outlook of the hero marked by a metallic iridescent blue tone.
Take a First Look at 'The Boys' College Spinoff 'Gen V'
Prime Video has unveiled the first official look at Gen V, an upcoming The Boys spinoff series that’s set at America’s only college for burgeoning superheroes. The school, which is run by the flagship title’s big-time superhero conglomerate, Vought International, serves as the incubation unit for a new wave of Supes. As they’re forced to put their physical and emotional limits to the test, the series chronicles a competition for the university’s highest rank.
The ASICS EX89 Debuts at Culture Cartel 2022
Basketball trainers from the late 1980s typically featured white bases, but the. GEL-EXTREME proved to be a style renegade by embracing bold color-blocking influenced by team jerseys. Today, its spiritual successor, the EX89, is updated with team-centric colorways once again, in addition to neutral renditions constructed with classic lifestyle materials.
Cooler Master Is Creating an "Orb X" Gaming Pod
Cooler Master is ready to take your gaming experience to the next level with the Orb X. The ultra-private gaming pod keeps distractions out and secures the occupant in with an automated shuttle dome enclosure. While inside, gamers will face an immersive viewing experience where a single 34” monitor or three 27” monitors can be configured.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Succeeding its second seasonal drop dominated by wintertime treats, Palace is now preparing to release the Week 3 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The third delivery features a variety of hefty garments ideal for layering alongside GORE-TEX outerwear, Polartec fleeces, and spooky Tri-Ferg tees. The Holiday 2022 Week 3...
The Weeknd Teases New Music for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
The Weeknd is cooking up something new for Avatar: The Way of Water. The XO Records founder took to social media to tease his involvement in the James Cameron sequel, sharing a short visual with the movie’s logo and a December 16 release date. The film’s Twitter account confirmed the legitimacy of The Weeknd’s posts by sharing it on their account as well, while The Way of Water producer Jon Landau uploaded a photo of him with the artist and the caption, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”
Essentials: Jakob Hetzer
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to Jakob Hetzer, a designer & creative consultant born in Detroit, raised in Germany, and now based in Los Angeles. Having amassed a dedicated following early on through his unique personal style, often balancing refined simplicity with functional details and grit, he continues to interact with the community through his eponymous product line described as “- A CONVERSATION.” Delivering products that range from copper dye trucker jackets to goat skin gloves and handmade .925 silver jewelry, the label acts at a pace not determined by commercial standards, but by what is felt to be essential at the given moment.
Thanks To OCA, Creative Directors Are No Longer Shadow Figures in the Music Industry
The creative director is a cornerstone of the music industry. Each offers a different perspective on turning an artist’s vision into reality, and having the creative director will make all the difference. The importance of the creative director is exactly why Jesse Rogg and Jesse Rose started Original Creative...
SZA's New Album 'S.O.S.' Features Don Toliver, Travis Scott and More
Ahead of the project’s debut this Friday, SZA has revealed the official tracklist for her forthcoming album, S.O.S. The record includes 23 tracks, with guest appearances from Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The tracklist, which features previously released songs “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Shirt,” features a bevy of intriguing titles, including “Kill Bill,” “Seek & Destroy” and “Smoking on My Ex Pack.”
FriendsWithYou Presents "Starchild" Sculpture in Celebration of Unity
A 16-foot version of the original displayed on the streets of Miami Beach. This year’s Miami Art Basel festivities are well underway, and Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III’s FriendsWithYou are celebrating by crafting a limited-edition 16-foot Starchild sculpture available for purchase. The artwork is a miniature version of the 50-foot original commissioned by the city of Miami Beach.
Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Netflix has officially released the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that takes place 1,200 years before the age of the franchise’s main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The six-episode limited series is set in the elven Golden Era and tells the tale of the world’s first Witcher as well as a paradigm-shifting event when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters all merge into one. While set in the past, fans can expect to see the unraveling of a more advanced, thriving society at its peak.
Matt Copson’s Arnold & Son Spiderweb Watch Is up for Auction at Phillips New York TimeForArt
Arnold & Son has commissioned British artist Matt Copson for a luminous spiderweb-inspired timepiece that will be sold at the Phillips New York’s TimeForArt auction later this week. With every bespoke artist timepiece sold at the biennial TimeForArt auction, all the proceeds will benefit the namesake non-profit art institution committed to promoting and supporting forward-thinking contemporary artists.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
This Nike Dunk Low Celebrates the “Year of the Rabbit”
As 2023 approaches, is gearing up to celebrate the new year with a slew of Chinese zodiac-inspired releases. Associated with the Earthly Branch symbol “卯,” 2023’s “Year Of The Rabbit” silhouette sees soft and gentile traits and is thought to be the luckiest of all animals in the twelve-year cycle.
Take a First Look at the Denim Tears x Dior Mules
Following the Pre-Fall 2023 showcase at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, we now get a preview of more footwear dropping via Tremaine Emory‘s guest capsule with Dior. Having shared a number of early collaborative sneaker designs featuring Rastafarian and African American flag-inspired accents over the weekend, Dior Men’s Head Footwear Designer, Thibo Denis now offers a first look at a new set of mules for the colder seasons.
SZA Brings “Shirt” and New Track “Blind” to SNL
This past weekend, SZA stopped by Saturday Night Live (SNL) to perform “Shirt” and a new track “Blind” from her forthcoming sophomore album. The latest episode was hosted by Keke Palmer, making for an all-around exciting episode. Kicking off her musical performance was her upbeat track “Shirt,” which was previously released on October 28. Dressed in a casual Harley Davidson tee and baggy pants, SZA cascaded across the song against two backup dancers and blue-toned light effects.
MSCHF Installs ATM Leaderboard at Art Basel Miami
Ranking users by account balance. After revealing a second colorway of its Gobstomper sneakers and its first-ever handbag made in Italy, Texas, the Brooklyn art collective MSCHF is back with another unconventional object for Art Basel Miami, setting up an ATM that puts users’ bank acccount balances on a ranked leaderboard for everyone to see.
