KFOX 14

El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
KFOX 14

El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
KFOX 14

Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott Friday and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. KFOX14 has covered Rosales since she first announced...
KFOX 14

El Paso County ending lease at migrant center to move to bigger building

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
KFOX 14

El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
KFOX 14

Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
KFOX 14

Participating El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A's offer free nugget entrée

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are offering guests a free nugget entrée beginning on Monday. In order to get the free 5-count nuggets entrée you have to download the Chick-fil-A app. The offer is valid from...
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting at Las Cruces motel

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The incident happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Officials said they got a call that a man had been shot. Police officials...
KFOX 14

Man saves driver from burning car in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
KFOX 14

El Paso Children's Hospital beds at full capacity due to flu, RSV cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For months doctors warned of a triple threat this winter, from COVID-19, flu and RSV. Doctors in El Paso are calling it the ‘winter sickness storm’ as respiratory viruses are on the rise here in the borderland. "It is the wave, the...
KFOX 14

Estella Casas hosts a signing for new book

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — An El Paso favorite Estella Casas invited the community of El Paso to her book signing on Saturday morning. Her book is titled: "A Place to Anchor: Journalism, Cancer, and rewriting Mi Vida as a Latina on the border." The book is a behind...
KFOX 14

TxDOT provides tips, guidance on baby car seat safety during winter months

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the temperatures get colder, the heavier of a jacket children will need. But one place they shouldn’t keep that heavy coat on, is in their car seat. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso explained the dangers of having your...
KFOX 14

Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
KFOX 14

NMSU basketball player suspended indefinitely

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New Mexico State basketball player who was involved in a deadly shooting was suspended indefinitely. Mike Peak, who was injured in the deadly shooting of University of New Mexico student, Brandon Travis, was suspended. State police investigators said 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with...

