KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
KFOX 14
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
KFOX 14
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott Friday and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. KFOX14 has covered Rosales since she first announced...
KFOX 14
El Paso County ending lease at migrant center to move to bigger building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
KFOX 14
El Paso deputy city manager says there is no way to be fully prepared for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
KFOX 14
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
KFOX 14
Rescue Mission of El Paso overcapacity, urges city to grant permission for vacant building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants continued to spend the night out on the streets as federal agents provisionally released them. Many migrants tried their luck getting into a local shelters but they're over capacity. Migrants made makeshift tents with cardboards and bundled up with blankets and clothes that...
KFOX 14
Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
KFOX 14
Participating El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A's offer free nugget entrée
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are offering guests a free nugget entrée beginning on Monday. In order to get the free 5-count nuggets entrée you have to download the Chick-fil-A app. The offer is valid from...
KFOX 14
Fort Bliss soldier to be awarded for pulling driver out of burning car following crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hero who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Saturday will be recognized by the El Paso Police Department for his actions. Alex Mayorga, Fort Bliss soldier, will receive EPPD’s Life-Saving Award, stated police. The 21-year-old was driving on Interstate 10 east...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department search for two men who fired weapons inside west side bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso needs your help searching for two men who opened fire inside a west side bar at the Cincinnati Entertainment District. According to the El Paso Police Department two men were kicked out of College Dropout Bar located on 207...
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting at Las Cruces motel
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The incident happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Officials said they got a call that a man had been shot. Police officials...
KFOX 14
Man saves driver from burning car in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
KFOX 14
El Paso Children's Hospital beds at full capacity due to flu, RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For months doctors warned of a triple threat this winter, from COVID-19, flu and RSV. Doctors in El Paso are calling it the ‘winter sickness storm’ as respiratory viruses are on the rise here in the borderland. "It is the wave, the...
KFOX 14
Estella Casas hosts a signing for new book
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — An El Paso favorite Estella Casas invited the community of El Paso to her book signing on Saturday morning. Her book is titled: "A Place to Anchor: Journalism, Cancer, and rewriting Mi Vida as a Latina on the border." The book is a behind...
KFOX 14
TxDOT provides tips, guidance on baby car seat safety during winter months
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the temperatures get colder, the heavier of a jacket children will need. But one place they shouldn’t keep that heavy coat on, is in their car seat. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso explained the dangers of having your...
KFOX 14
Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
KFOX 14
NMSU basketball player suspended indefinitely
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New Mexico State basketball player who was involved in a deadly shooting was suspended indefinitely. Mike Peak, who was injured in the deadly shooting of University of New Mexico student, Brandon Travis, was suspended. State police investigators said 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with...
