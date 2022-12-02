ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wglt.org

1 person dies in rural McLean County crash

Authorities said one person died in a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural LeRoy. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said in a joint news release the crash occurred at County Road 3100 East and 400 North Road, east of LeRoy. The coroner’s office was notified of the death at 3:27 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
starvedrock.media

La Salle Man Jailed After Allegedly Spitting On EMT

While trying to help people, paramedics can sometimes be put in harms way. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Phillips of La Salle was jailed Saturday for allegedly grabbing and spitting on an EMT. He's charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. Phillips allegedly assaulted the EMT during an incident Saturday in Peru.
walls102.com

Livingston County welcomes new Sheriff

PONTIAC – A 20-year-veteran of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is the new Sheriff. Sheriff Ryan Bohm took the oath of office Thursday, replacing retired Sheriff Tony Childress, who spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Bohm, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, ran unopposed in the November election. His brother, Sgt Robbie Bohm, has worked for the Pontiac Police Department for 20 years.
WCIA

One dead in Leroy car crash

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
nprillinois.org

Inspector General slams Pontiac prison workplace culture

A scathing report from the State Executive Inspector General show a climate of hazing and sexual discrimination created a hostile work environment at the state prison in Pontiac, including stating there is reason for disciplinary action against 10 employees for discriminating against a guard who was perceived to be gay.
1470 WMBD

Death investigation underway following grisly discovery

PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
1470 WMBD

Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
25newsnow.com

Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
WSPY NEWS

Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
wglt.org

Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington

Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner releases more information on Morton crash

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released more information Wednesday related to a deadly crash in Morton. According to a press release, an 82-year-old Pekin woman died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened near Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton at approximately 4:20 p.m....
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail

New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.

