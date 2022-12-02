Read full article on original website
wglt.org
1 person dies in rural McLean County crash
Authorities said one person died in a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural LeRoy. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said in a joint news release the crash occurred at County Road 3100 East and 400 North Road, east of LeRoy. The coroner’s office was notified of the death at 3:27 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Jailed After Allegedly Spitting On EMT
While trying to help people, paramedics can sometimes be put in harms way. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Phillips of La Salle was jailed Saturday for allegedly grabbing and spitting on an EMT. He's charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. Phillips allegedly assaulted the EMT during an incident Saturday in Peru.
walls102.com
Livingston County welcomes new Sheriff
PONTIAC – A 20-year-veteran of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is the new Sheriff. Sheriff Ryan Bohm took the oath of office Thursday, replacing retired Sheriff Tony Childress, who spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Bohm, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, ran unopposed in the November election. His brother, Sgt Robbie Bohm, has worked for the Pontiac Police Department for 20 years.
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police investigate deadly pedestrian versus vehicle crash in McLean County
9:15 AM UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirm to 25 News that one person died late Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle. It happened at US Route 51 and Old Colonial Road in McLean County around 9:40 PM. State police say the person hit was pronounced dead at the...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
nprillinois.org
Inspector General slams Pontiac prison workplace culture
A scathing report from the State Executive Inspector General show a climate of hazing and sexual discrimination created a hostile work environment at the state prison in Pontiac, including stating there is reason for disciplinary action against 10 employees for discriminating against a guard who was perceived to be gay.
1470 WMBD
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police release body cam video, new details from Oct. officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have released body cam footage of the October night when a man died in an officer-involved shooting. It’s been nearly two months since Samuel “Meatman” Richmond died October 3. Several officers were placed on leave as the Illinois State Police...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Illinois teen pleads guilty to lesser charges
A Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl from Peoria, Illinois during a gun deal in 2021 has pled guilty to lesser charges. Marshawn Jackson, age 19 was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tyliyah Whitis. He pled not guilty to the charge. On December 2,...
25newsnow.com
Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
wglt.org
Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington
Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner releases more information on Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released more information Wednesday related to a deadly crash in Morton. According to a press release, an 82-year-old Pekin woman died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened near Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton at approximately 4:20 p.m....
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail
New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
