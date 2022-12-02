Read full article on original website
KEYC
Name a Snowplow returns!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Betty Whiteout and Plowy McPlowFace are in need of some friends, according to MnDOT!. The annual Name a Snowplow contest is back in its third year. You can submit your ideas on MNDOT’s website. There’s just a few basic rules:. Submissions are limited...
KEYC
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato’s Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closing starting today. The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process. The project is...
KEYC
City of Mankato votes on 2023 budget
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato is looking ahead to its budget for fiscal year 2023. “We worked extremely hard,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said. “It was not a two day, or two week or a month or two, literally from August until today finally we have decided on something that will be beneficial to everyone.”
KEYC
Bells on Belgrade returns to North Mankato
City staff will detail the budget and property tax levy plan in a presentation tonight at the regular council meeting. 30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based...
KEYC
Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
KEYC
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scooter’s Coffee has added a new location at 1060 Madison Avenue, Mankato, Minn. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, Dec. 9. Customers can buy one drink and get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
KEYC
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors. “Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
KEYC
Rodeo community supports local member
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota rodeo community is coming together to show support for one of their own. Reid Oftedahl, a Pemberton native currently living in Raymond, was competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when he was injured while bull riding. Oftedahl was taken to a local...
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
KEYC
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The inaugural Never Give Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness on December 13th hopes to bring awareness to those who’ve never before understood the issue:. “You get connected to the first step and then all of a sudden the world opens up and mental health...
KEYC
West denied second consecutive state title, falls to Elk RIver 29-26
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team 31 game winning streak came to an end in the Class 5A Championship game against Elk River 29-26. The Scarlets managed to finish with 326 yards of total offense but gave up 400 yards on the ground to the Elks.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
MN nurses strike won’t impact proposed Sanford merger
The recently authorized strike will impact several Fairview hospitals that are intending to merge with Sanford Health in 2023.
KEYC
Lawsuit alleges MN company in violation of state’s edible cannabinoid laws
SAINT PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A lawsuit filed against a Moorhead-based business alleges the company’s products contain 50 times the amount of THC permitted under Minnesota law, according to a press release from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji...
